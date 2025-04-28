Somalia's President Defends Oil Deal With Turkey Amid Criticism

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has defended the recent oil exploration deal with Turkey, calling it a mutually beneficial agreement after online criticism emerged over the terms.

The president stated that the agreement represents shared interests and is a significant step for the country, as it marks the first time in history that Somalia is conducting oil exploration.

"Previously, Somalia did not engage with anyone regarding its oil and gas resources, and this is the first time we are conducting exploration," President Mohamud said in a statement. Currently, exploration is taking place offshore, and we have also signed another agreement for exploration along the coast.

This does not mean that only Turkey is being given the opportunity--no foreign country is being prioritized."

The president also emphasized that Turkey should not be compared to future countries that might come to Somalia for similar opportunities, as Turkey is the first nation to take the initiative in extracting oil from Somalia.

He further praised the relationship between Somalia and Turkey, highlighting that Turkey is the only country that has offered mediation when Somalia has had disputes with neighboring countries.

The deal has sparked controversy, particularly after a copy of the agreement was leaked by the Nordic Press Agency. According to the document, Turkey is set to receive 90% of the revenues generated from oil extraction, leaving Somalia with only 5%.

Opposition politicians have criticized the agreement, claiming it amounts to resource exploitation, and they have called on the Somali government to provide further clarification on the deal.

In response to the concerns, the Somali government clarified that Turkey would initially receive 90% of the revenue to cover the costs of exploration and extraction. After that, Somalia will take control of its oil resources.