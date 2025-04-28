South Africa: Minister Mantashe Represents the President At Freedom Day Celebration

27 April 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe is representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Freedom Day national celebration currently underway in Ermelo, Mpumalanga.

"President Ramaphosa is unable to officiate this engagement as he is being treated for flu and has been advised to rest for this to clear," the Presidency said in brief statement on Sunday.

South Africa celebrates Freedom Month in April to mark the country's transition from the oppressive apartheid regime to a free democratic country, and in commemoration of the first democratic elections on 27 April 1994 that gave birth to our constitutional democracy.

"The President wishes the nation well on this Freedom Day which marks the conclusion of the observance of 30 years of freedom and democracy in South Africa," said the Presidency.

The National Freedom Day celebration is taking place at the AJ Swanepoel Stadium in Ermelo, Msukwaligwa Local Municipality within the Gert Sibande District Municipality in the Mpumalanga.

This year's Freedom Month is celebrated under the theme "United in Resilience for The Defence of Our Freedom and Democracy".

