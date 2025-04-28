Somalia: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Speaks On Possible Third-Term Bid

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has indicated that he has not yet made up his mind about running for a third term in the 2026 presidential election, emphasizing that his current priorities lie in strengthening national security, boosting economic growth, and advancing electoral reforms.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Nation in Kenya, President Mohamud noted that any decision about his candidacy would depend on the political dynamics closer to the election year, which is still a year away.

"My focus is on the immediate needs of the country--securing Somalia, improving the economy, and completing the long-awaited implementation of direct elections," President Mohamud stated.

Since taking office again in May 2022, President Mohamud has pointed to noticeable improvements in the security situation in Mogadishu, referencing a significant reduction in Al-Shabaab attacks. He also linked the enhanced security to economic recovery, highlighting the expansion of commercial zones and ongoing infrastructure projects in the capital.

"The security situation has markedly improved since I resumed office," he added. "What was once a city under constant threat now sees fewer attacks, and we're witnessing the fruits of stability in the form of economic growth and investment."

Under his leadership, the Federal Government is committed to delivering universal suffrage for the 2026 elections, a significant departure from Somalia's traditional clan-based system of politics. The elections will be the first in nearly 60 years to feature a one-person, one-vote system.

"Our priority is to establish a democratic system where every citizen has an equal voice, and we are determined to ensure that 2026 marks the beginning of true representation for all Somalis," Mohamud said.

The President's remarks underscore his administration's drive to reform Somalia's political structures, ensuring that the country moves towards a more inclusive and democratic future, with the full participation of its people in the electoral process.