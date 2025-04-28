Somalia: Fighting Erupts Among ISIS Militants in Somalia's Bari Region

27 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — Heavy fighting between two groups within the Islamic State (ISIS) is reported to have broken out today in the CalMiskad Mountains, located in the Bari region of northeastern Somalia. The clash resulted in both casualties and material losses.

The violence erupted after a faction of Somali ISIS fighters attempted to surrender to Puntland security forces amidst a broader ongoing offensive against the group. Sources indicate that the fighters sought to escape the conflict, but tensions among the militants led to open combat.

Puntland military officials confirmed that the battle lasted for about an hour, with fatalities and injuries reported, though they have yet to specify the exact number of casualties. The fighting also caused significant damage to property, but further details remain scarce.

According to reports, a dispute within the ISIS ranks may have contributed to the clash. The disagreement appears to center on whether the group should continue fighting or lay down their weapons and surrender to Puntland forces.

The ISIS group has lost considerable territory in the Bari region as part of the ongoing Hilaac operation by Puntland forces in the CalMiskad Mountains, an area heavily targeted by both U.S. and UAE airstrikes.

The air raids have been part of a broader strategy to weaken ISIS positions in the region's Calmiskad mountains.

