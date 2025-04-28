South Africa: Minister Reflects On Progress Made As SA Marks Freedom Day

As the country marks 31 years of democracy, Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, has emphasised the importance of remembering the nation's difficult past while celebrating the progress of building a unified, democratic society.

Mantashe, who was representing President Cyril Ramaphosa due to his ill health, recounted the historical struggles faced by South Africa, noting that the country was colonised for 342 years and endured 46 years of apartheid rule.

He took the time to highlight the significant changes, including how the government now serves 100% of the population, compared to just 8% during apartheid.

"You open a radio there's a question that is asked by many people: what are we celebrating? But people who ask this question don't know this history," Mantashe said.

According to the Minister, on 27 April 1994, the dignity of South Africa's people - both Black and White -was restored.

"For as our beloved Madiba reminded us, 'in the system of apartheid, both the oppressed and the oppressor are robbed of their humanity'."

On Sunday, senior government officials and members of the Ermelo community, along with neighbouring towns in Mpumalanga, gathered at the AJ Schoeman Stadium to commemorate South Africa's democratic transition, reflecting on the nation's 30-year journey since the end of apartheid.

"On this Freedom Day, there is so much we still need to remember and celebrate," the Minister added.

Mantashe stressed several key achievements that are worth celebrating under the democratic government.

These include the increased Black ownership and management of mines, more professional opportunities for Black South Africans, the growth of cities like Johannesburg and Pretoria, the development of new businesses, and a commitment to reconciliation instead of revenge.

"Even now, there are people who seek to drive a wedge between us, who seek to rekindle the embers of racial bitterness. These efforts will fail, because even the inhumane system of apartheid failed to destroy what binds us together as human beings," he told the crowd.

He also paid tribute to the noble citizens of this resilient nation, which understands the true meaning of reconciliation.

"We showed the world that it was indeed possible to move beyond a bitter history. We showed that dialogue is more powerful than any weapon. We chose reconciliation over revenge. Healing over hatred. Peace over conflict."

Mantashe also honoured the sacrifices of the forefathers who showed the world that even the most bitter of enemies can reconcile and rebuild.

"It took individuals from across our country, religious leaders, traditional leaders, political activists, young and old, workers and ordinary citizens to guide our country to democracy."

He also paid tribute to the late Beyers Naude, fondly known as Oom Bey, an Afrikaner clergyman whose father helped found the Broederbond and played a significant role in fighting the unjust system of which he was a beneficiary.

"These choices made three decades ago define our national character and have elevated our moral standing in the world.

"We have been sought out by countries embroiled in conflict, hoping to learn from our experience with national reconciliation, conflict resolution and dialogue."

His speech highlighted South Africa's ongoing commitment to international solidarity, especially with nations experiencing oppression, such as Palestine, Western Sahara, and Sudan.

Building better

He also reminded South Africans of the importance of active citizenship and the necessity for the people to engage in shaping the country's future.

"No matter how difficult times may be, let us stand united. Let us not turn away from the difficult task of building a more just, more equal South Africa.

"Let us continue to nourish the flame of freedom and protect it so that it may be passed to future generations. Let us move forward toward the South Africa of our dreams."

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has thrown his weight behind President Ramaphosa and paid tribute to leaders who contributed to South Africa's freedom.

McKenzie urged leaders to engage with the people they are serving.