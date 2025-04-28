Somalia PM Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Challenges

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled a significant cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, appointing new leaders to key positions as the country grapples with escalating political and security challenges.

Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, a seasoned politician and former Minister of Commerce and Industry, was named second deputy prime minister, strengthening the government's leadership team.

Abdisalam Abdi Ali, previously deputy prime minister and Minister of Public Works, has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, succeeding Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

Fiqi, who formerly led foreign affairs, will now serve as Minister of Defense. With a robust security background, Fiqi previously headed Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and held roles as Minister of Interior and Ambassador to Sudan.

The reshuffle comes as Somalia faces ongoing threats from Al-Shabaab insurgents and internal political tensions, with the government aiming to bolster its response to these pressing issues.