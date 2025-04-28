Somalia PM Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Challenges

27 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre unveiled a significant cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, appointing new leaders to key positions as the country grapples with escalating political and security challenges.

Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, a seasoned politician and former Minister of Commerce and Industry, was named second deputy prime minister, strengthening the government's leadership team.

Abdisalam Abdi Ali, previously deputy prime minister and Minister of Public Works, has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, succeeding Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

Fiqi, who formerly led foreign affairs, will now serve as Minister of Defense. With a robust security background, Fiqi previously headed Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and held roles as Minister of Interior and Ambassador to Sudan.

The reshuffle comes as Somalia faces ongoing threats from Al-Shabaab insurgents and internal political tensions, with the government aiming to bolster its response to these pressing issues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.