Southern Africa: Election Academy Seeks to Strengthen Electoral Integrity in Southern Africa

The Electoral Support Network of Southern Africa (ESN-SA) hosted a two-day Elections Academy to review and enhance the integrity of electoral processes in Southern Africa.

The event which gathered election officials, policymakers, civil society representatives, academics, and international observers also aimed to assess the outcomes of the 2024 Southern African elections and develop recommendations for improving future electoral processes across the region, with a special focus on strengthening democratic institutions, fostering transparency, and addressing emerging challenges such as electoral violence, low voter turnout, and technological failures.

For Rindai Chipfunde-Vava, Executive Director of ESN-SA, this moment is crucial for the region. "The elections in 2024 were a significant test of democratic resilience," she said in her opening remarks. "This Academy offers us the opportunity to come together, reflect on what worked, what didn't, and most importantly, how we can improve for the future."

The discussions during the event are timely, as many Southern African nations prepare for upcoming elections. The Academy offered a platform for learning and collaboration, where the voices of election officials, policymakers, and civil society organisations can be heard and acted upon.

One of the key themes emerging from the event is the importance of collaboration. Emma Kaliya, Chairperson of ESN-SA, spoke passionately about the need for dialogue and mutual support. "We are here to learn from each other and work together to ensure that our elections are not only credible but also truly represent the will of the people," Kaliya said.

The event has also highlighted some of the challenges facing the region. Simelane Nkanyiso, a representative from the European Union Delegation, praised South Africa's smooth transition to a multiparty coalition government and Namibia's landmark election of a female president. However, he also pointed to a growing concern: the decline in voter turnout across the region. "This is a trend that we must address together to ensure that elections remain meaningful and reflective of the people's voice," he said.

Academics attending the event shared their own concerns and insights about the challenges to electoral integrity. Prof. Everisto Benyera, from the University of South Africa/Universiteit van Suid-Afrika, discussed the ongoing problem of electoral violence and the impact it has on public trust. "Electoral violence erodes confidence in the process and undermines the core of democracy," he said. He stressed the need for more investment in safeguarding the integrity of elections, particularly in preventing violence and improving voter turnout.

Prof. Khabele Matlosa, an expert in African governance and author of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance (ACDEG), called for greater investments in electoral integrity. "We must focus on improving the quality of democracy and restoring trust in the electoral process. Voter turnout remains low, and we need to understand why citizens are disengaging from the political process," Matlosa said.

Robert Gerenge, from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Africa, echoed these concerns, adding that the increasing use of technology in elections has brought both benefits and risks. "Technology can help make the voting process more efficient, but it also opens the door to new challenges, such as cyber threats and the risk of misinformation," he explained.

He also discussed the growing trend of judicial interventions in electoral processes, noting that this could lead to the over-judicialization of elections. "Electoral processes must remain balanced, transparent, and free from unnecessary judicial interference," Gerenge added.

Richard Klein, a senior representative from the Global Network for Domestic Election Monitors (GNDEM), raised concerns about the broader global implications of the issues faced in Southern Africa. "The decline in electoral integrity is a worldwide threat, and we must reaffirm our commitment to universal standards for elections," Klein warned. "Southern Africa's challenges are a microcosm of global trends, and we must stand united in our efforts to advance genuine elections."