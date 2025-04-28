Liberia: Legal or Political Path - Which Way Is Expedient for Peace?

editorial

Despite acknowledging the Supreme Court Ruling on the leadership impasse in the House of Representatives, President Joseph Boakai says his government would seek a political resolution to the impasse.

This supposes that despite the ruling from the High Court being as crystal clear as daylight that Representative Richard Koon is not Speaker, the Executive seems even more determined to remain on its current path of political maneuvering in having its way in the House of Representatives.

On the other hand, the leader of the majority bloc in the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe, has run to the Supreme Court, praying for re-argument of the Bill of Information from Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, which is a paradox, because while President Boakai is talking of pursuing a political approach than implementing the Supreme Court Ruling, Rep. Koon is returning to court. Which way does the UP-led government want to proceed in this matter?

"We are a country governed by laws, not by mobs or self-serving ambition. Those who undermine peace, violate the law, or seek to disrupt national harmony will face the full force of the law and justice", President Boakai said in his address to the nation last week, a day after the ruling by the Supreme Court, upholding Speaker Koffa's Bill of Information.

Instead of enforcing the ruling from the Supreme Court of Liberia, the President says his government has already initiated broad consultations with relevant national stakeholders to determine the most appropriate and constitutionally sound path forward. "We have actively involved our traditional and other national leaders in addressing this matter", Mr. Boakai adds.

We wonder what other path is "most appropriate and constitutionally sound" in the words of the President, other than the Supreme Court Ruling on the impasse.

The President's position clearly brings him in conflict with the Highest Court and final arbiter of justice in the land. The Executive that has been funding the illegal removal of Speaker Koffa, says it is consulting with

traditional and other national leaders in addressing what is clearly a matter of law. This is quite unfortunate for the practice of the rule of law in Liberia.

This is a sad moment in our country that ruling of the Supreme Court is no longer respected by the highest office in the land that should set example on adherence to the rule of law. What message does this send to incoming generations? Are we truly a country of law or men, where might and influence make right.

Koon is convinced by his conscience that he is not Speaker of the 55th Legislature. This is why he addressed himself as Representative Koon in his petition to the Supreme Court. Yet, the Executive is maneuvering all out to have him imposed as Speaker, contrary to what the Constitution says about removal of the Speaker.

It is unfortunate that a government that campaigned on a promise of rescuing Liberia would embark on path that leaves much to be desired.