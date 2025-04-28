Nigeria: Full List of Winners At 17th Headies Awards

The 17th edition of the Headies awards was held on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, celebrating the music industry's brightest stars. Big winners of the night included Zerry DL, Tems, Flavour, Rema, and Davido.

The star-studded event attracted major names from entertainment and politics, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Also seen on the red carpet were Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla, actress Nancy Isime, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), socialite Cubana Chief Priest, and Big Brother Naija 2021 winner White Money.

Other notable guests included Collins Enebeli Ajereh, father of Mavin Records' boss Don Jazzy, and Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.

Here's the full list of winners at the 17th Headies Awards:

Rookie of the Year

Zerry DL -- Winner

-- Winner Taves

Kaestyle

Llona

Soundtrack of the Year

"Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack" - TCJ and Abbey Wonder (A Tribe Called Judah Soundtrack) -- Winner

-- Winner "Eledumare" - Teledalase (Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre)

"Lose to Gain" - Kaline (Breathe of Life)

"Kill Boro" - Native Filmworks and Wizard Chan (Kill Boro)

"Orisa" - Beriola (Orisa)

"Emotions" - Tiwa Savage and Asa (Water and Garri)

Best Recording of the Year

"Burning" - Tems -- Winner

-- Winner "Different Patterns" - Seyi Vibez

"Higher" - Burna Boy

"Last Heartbreak Song" - Ayra Starr and Giveon

"Billions" - Sarz and Lojay

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

"Billions" - Lojay -- Winner

-- Winner "Moving" - Omah Lay

"Gratitude" - Anendlessocean

"For You" - Johnny Drille

"Ke Na Ke So" - Timi Dakolo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

"I'm Done" - Liya -- Winner

-- Winner "Last Song Heartbreak" - Ayra Starr

"Level" - Niniola

"Stranger" - Simi

"Tomorrow" - Yemi Alade

Special Recognition Award Recipients

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Alex Okosi

Amaju Pinnick

Songwriter of the Year

"Vision" - Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma (Qing Madi) -- Winner

-- Winner "Stranger" - Simisola Kosoko (Simi)

"Can't Breathe" - Michael Ajuma Attah (Llona)

"Family Meeting" - Emoseh Khamofu (Bloody Civilian)

"Stages of Life" - Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan)

Humanitarian Award Recipients

Temitola Adekunle Johnson

Michelle Mukoro (King Mitchy)

Producer of the Year

"OZEBA" - London -- Winner

-- Winner "Happiness" - Sarz

"Basquiat" - Magicsticks

"HEHEHE" - Rema, Producer X, Cubeatz, Deatz and Klimperboy

"Different Patterns" - Dibs

Afrobeats Album of the Year

HEIS - Rema -- Winner

-- Winner Stubborn - Victony

Work of Art - Asake

The Year I Turned 21 - Ayra Starr

Jiggy Forever - Young Jonn

Music Video of the Year

"EGWU" - Director Pink -- Winner

-- Winner "Charm" - Rema, Perliks and Folarin Oludare

"Metaverse" - Jyde Ajala

"Like Ice Spice" - Perliks and Emeka Shine Shine

"Ojapiano" - Mattmax

"Showa" - TG Omori

"Na Money" - Dammy Twitch

Afrobeats Single of the Year

"Big Baller" - Flavour -- Winner

-- Winner "Big Big Things" - Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

"Twe Twe Remix" - Kizz Daniel

"Egwu" - Chike (feat. Mohbad)

"Remember" - Asake

"Ogechi Remix" - Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

Headies' Viewers' Choice

"Egwu" - Chike & Mohbad -- Winner

-- Winner "Big Baller" - Flavour

"Big Big Things" - Young Jonn (feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez)

"Ogechi Remix" - Hyce, Boypee, and Brown Joel (feat. Davido)

"Showa" - Kizz Daniel

"Different Pattern" - Seyi Vibez

"OZEBA" - Rema

"Love Me Jeje" - Tems

"Cast" - Shallipopi (feat. Odumodublvck)

"Dealer" - Ayo Maff (feat. Fireboy DML)

Headies Next Rated

Odumodublvck -- Winner

-- Winner Qing Madi

Shallipopi

Ayo Maff

Nasboi

Best Digital Artiste of the Year

Davido -- Winner

-- Winner Ayra Starr

Rema

Shallipopi

Tems

Kizz Daniel

Asake

Best East African Artiste of the Year