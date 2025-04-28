Namibia: Tertiary Fees Have Fallen - NNN in Her Maiden State of the Nation Address

In a bold, yet ambitious move, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced that there will no more be tuition fees for higher education in Namibia.

This will possibly bring an end to the drawn-out fight for free education.

The president said this in her maiden state of the nation address on Thursday.

"Through the universal access to education policy, the Namibian government has been providing free primary and secondary education in all public schools. While tertiary education in Namibia is already significantly subsidised by the government, I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidised by the government.

"That means, no registration fees and no tuition fees at all public universities and technical and vocational education centres. While this will be a gradual, phased-in approach, your contribution as families and students for now will be towards accommodation and other related costs. We have heard your cries, the fees have fallen," she said