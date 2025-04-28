Namibia: We Are Watching You - Itula to President

25 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula says the time of lofty ideals and empty promises is over.

He says his party will be watching how the new government delivers on their promises.

Itula said this during his maiden 'state of the nation address' as the leader of the official opposition on Friday.

He was reacting to president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's maiden state of the nation address, during which she made some promises to the nation, including free tertiary education.

"We are watching, we are measuring and ready to step in with solutions whenever you fall short," he said.

Itula said the challenges Namibia faces such as joblessness, poverty, inequality and corruption demand urgent action.

He pledged that the party will continue to champion the cause of ordinary Namibians.

"IPC loyalty is not with the incumbent government but to Namibians," Itula said.

He said the IPC represents all Namibians and will continue to demand better services on behalf of the nation by holding the ruling party accountable.

