Oshakati — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced groundbreaking reforms, solidifying the government's commitment to a collaborative educational system involving the State, parents and students.

Central to these reforms is the ambitious goal of achieving a 100% government subsidy for tertiary education, commencing in the 2026 academic year.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Windhoek on Thursday.

"As a nation, we have a moral obligation to educate the Namibian child," said the Head of State.

The president stated that to derive cost savings and to maximise value for student beneficiaries, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will be reintegrated back into the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture by October 2025.

She indicated that through the Universal Access to Education Policy, the Government of Namibia has been providing free primary and secondary education in all public schools.

"While tertiary education in Namibia is already significantly subsidised by the government, I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidised by the government," she said.

This means that no registration fees and no tuition fees are to be paid at all public universities and technical and vocational training centres.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said while this will be a gradual, phased-in approach, the contribution as families and students for now will be towards accommodation and other related costs.

"We have heard your cries, the 'Fees have Fallen'," she declared.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that this development must serve as a specific message to the youth, that this is a golden opportunity accorded to them, which they must use to bring out their talents to contribute meaningfully to the development of their country and support their parents.

-Nampa