Namibia: Fees Have Fallen ... Tertiary Education Free From 2026

UNAM
University of Namibia students working at the Sam Nujoma campus.
25 April 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Oshakati — President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has announced groundbreaking reforms, solidifying the government's commitment to a collaborative educational system involving the State, parents and students.

Central to these reforms is the ambitious goal of achieving a 100% government subsidy for tertiary education, commencing in the 2026 academic year.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Windhoek on Thursday.

"As a nation, we have a moral obligation to educate the Namibian child," said the Head of State.

The president stated that to derive cost savings and to maximise value for student beneficiaries, the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) will be reintegrated back into the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture by October 2025.

She indicated that through the Universal Access to Education Policy, the Government of Namibia has been providing free primary and secondary education in all public schools.

"While tertiary education in Namibia is already significantly subsidised by the government, I am pleased to announce that from the next academic year, commencing 2026, tertiary education will become 100% subsidised by the government," she said.

This means that no registration fees and no tuition fees are to be paid at all public universities and technical and vocational training centres.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said while this will be a gradual, phased-in approach, the contribution as families and students for now will be towards accommodation and other related costs.

"We have heard your cries, the 'Fees have Fallen'," she declared.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that this development must serve as a specific message to the youth, that this is a golden opportunity accorded to them, which they must use to bring out their talents to contribute meaningfully to the development of their country and support their parents.

-Nampa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.