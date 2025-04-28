Namibia: A New Namibia

University of Namibia students working at the Sam Nujoma campus.

opinion

Namibia must be a country where all Namibians from all walks of life have access to education, healthcare services, land, food, clean water, good roads, infrastructure and proper housing.

We must build a new Namibia free of corruption, free of self-enrichment, free of crime, free of passion killings and free of abuse.

There is an urgent need to create job opportunities in different sectors and ministries.

The education ministry must have a database of qualified unemployed teachers in their region. This would enable the ministry to quickly shortlist candidates for vacant posts in subjects they are qualified for.

The ministry must reduce the number of pupils in classes to 30 maximum. Overcrowded classes must be avoided at all costs.

All schools must have qualified teachers to cater for life skills and psychosocial support.

All schools must have physical education and art teachers responsible for sport. This means every school must have a sport field.

Graduates from the College of Arts must be employed as art teachers in schools, teaching dancing, painting, drawing, drama, and singing.

All schools must have an information communication teacher. This means all schools must have a computer class with at least 10 computers to integrate technology into education. Graduates who did computer courses can then be employed.

All schools must have a handyman to do minor maintenance. This will create job opportunities for graduates from vocational training centres, the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology, etc.

All schools must have a library and a librarian to instil a reading culture in pupils from a young age.

Schools with vocational subjects must employ bakers, cooks, hairdressers, nail technicians, fashion designers, qualified mechanics as well as farmers to teach vocational skills.

All schools must have a clinic/first aid room with basic first aid equipment, and employ qualified nurses or community healthcare workers.

All schools must have pre-primary classes to give pupils basic skills and prepare them for Grade 1. Qualified pre-primary teachers should be employed.

Every school must have a garden producing food to complement the school-feeding programme. Graduates from agricultural institutions, as well as community members could be employed.

All schools must have access to Wi-Fi and network signals, clean water and flushing toilets.

All schools must have school secretaries to deal with administration work.

Namibians have talent, especially in sport, and there is a need to establish a sport academy which caters to athletes as young as grades 4 to 12.

These talented pupils could receive special training in their area of sport. They would be selected and identified during inter-house athletics, clusters and regional athletics, as well as other sport events and recommended to this academy.

The academy must have a hostel, and all pupils should be accommodated in the hostel.

A clinic, staff houses, ambulance, hostel, garden, swimming pool and all facilities needed for sport and the training and care of athletes should be made available.

New job opportunities would be created for teachers in the form of coaches and trainers of different sport disciplines, nurses and doctors, cleaners, hostel matrons, cooks, gardeners, ambulance drivers, handymen, secretaries, bus drivers, and social workers.

If Namibians stand together as a nation and work together regardless of race, social status and level of education, it will be a dream come true.

Lastly, build a school in each region every single year.

A new Namibia awaits.

Otayiteele Nenkavu-Shilongo