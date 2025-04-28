South Africa: Athlete Elroy Gelant Smashes 31-Year-Old Record - South African News Briefs - April 28, 2025

Elroy Gelant smashes the South African marathon record at the Hamburg Marathon, clocking 2:05:36 and taking fourth place! He wipes 57 seconds off the national record that had stood since 1999.

Elroy Gelant Sets SA Marathon Record After Stellar Hamburg Run

Elroy Gelant broke the South African marathon record by finishing fourth at the Hamburg Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2:05:36, shaving 57 seconds off Gert Thys' 1999 record, reports IOL. His time was also inside the 2:06:30 automatic qualifying time for the world championships in Tokyo in September. It was a massive feat for the 38-year-old Gelant, who went into the race ranked 11th on the all-time national list with the 2:08:56 he ran in Seville last year, leapfrogging greats like Hendrick Ramaala, Ian Syster, Josia Thugwane, Zithulele Sinqe and Willie Mtolo. In March, he set a personal best of 60:22 in the Bashir's Run Half Marathon in Belgium, expressing excitement about his form and prospects. His preparations paid off with the new national marathon record, continuing a trend of strong performances across distances, including a personal best of 27:47 over 10km in Durban last year.

Police Plead for Responsible Social Media Use in Missing Cops Case

The South African Police Service (SAPS) cautioned the public against spreading false information on social media regarding the three missing police constables who disappeared while travelling to Limpopo for deployment, reports SABC News. A reward of R350,000 was offered for any information leading to a breakthrough in the case. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that spreading lies was insensitive and misleading, urging the public to use social media responsibly. Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said they did not want to speculate about the motive behind the officers' disappearance and called for public cooperation, noting that someone might have vital information. He also met with the families of the missing officers.

Flood Threat Intensifies on Vaal River as Residents Refuse to Leave

Residents along the Vaal River continued to resist evacuation despite the increasing risk of flooding, reports EWN. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported that its Vaal Dam crew was aware of residents ignoring evacuation orders, even as ten sluice gates had been opened at the overflowing Vaal Dam. Earlier in April, the Department of Water and Sanitation had issued its first warning after heavy rainfall, urging riverbank residents to evacuate as a precaution. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that since Wednesday, teams have been assisting with relocations, while the NSRI, police, and emergency services have remained on high alert and focused on preparedness efforts since early April.

