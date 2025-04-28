Kenya: Govt Recalls Substandard Batches of Paracetamol, Augmentin

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health, through the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), has recalled several batches of pharmaceutical products, including paracetamol injections, Augmentin tablets, and S-Prazo capsules, citing quality concerns.

In a statement on Thursday, PPB Chief Executive Officer Fred Siyoi said the recall follows the detection of substandard and falsified medicines in the Kenyan market.

The affected paracetamol 1000mg/100ml injections -- Lumidol Injection (Batch Numbers CM4594007, CM4594008, CM4594009), Blink Injection (Batch Numbers CS4594005, CS4594004), and Paragen Injection (Batch Number K4290027) -- were all manufactured by KamlaAmrut Pharmaceutical, India. The batches exhibited color changes, raising safety and quality concerns.

Additionally, the Board ordered the recall of S-Prazo (Esomeprazole 40mg), Batch No. SPZ404, produced by Medico Remedies Pharmaceutical, India.

Investigations revealed a product mix-up, with a strip of Levofloxacin 500mg tablets found inside a pack of the esomeprazole capsules.

Further, the PPB announced the recall of Augmentin 1G (Batch Number SHS2) and Augmentin 625MG (Batch Numbers 8X3K and EU7C), which it described as falsified products circulating in the market.

Siyoi warned against the sale, distribution, or consumption of the affected medicines and directed that anyone in possession of the products immediately return them to the nearest healthcare facility or supplier.

"The safety and quality of medical products is paramount. The Board urges the public and healthcare providers to remain vigilant and report any suspected substandard or falsified medicines," he said.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has assured the public that it continues to monitor the pharmaceutical market to safeguard public health.