Somalia: Mortar Shells Strike Somali Capital, Mogadishu, No Casualties Reported Yet

Mogadishu, Somalia — Early this morning, several mortar shells struck the perimeter of Halane base camp near Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia. The attack prompted alarm sirens to sound across the area.

As of now, Somali security officials have not released any statements regarding casualties or damage. This incident follows a similar attack on April 6, 2025, when Al-Shabaab militants fired multiple mortar rounds near the airport, disrupting international flights to Somalia.

A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Istanbul was forced to divert to Djibouti due to the mortar attack targeting Aden Adde International Airport.

The United Nations has previously condemned mortar attacks in the vicinity of the airport. In January 2024, a mortar attack killed a member of the UN Guard Unit stationed at the airport. The UN expressed condolences and condemned the act of violence.

The Somali government had introduced stringent new security measures at Aden Adde International Airport in March 2025, including a ban on all weapons and military vehicles within the facility, following heightened warnings of potential terrorist attacks.

The situation remains fluid, and authorities will likely provide updates as more information becomes available.