South Africa: Cosatu Calls On South Africans to Participate in Attaining Freedom for All

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) joins millions of South Africans in celebrating Freedom Day. On this day 31 years ago, millions stood in snaking queues determined to make their voices heard via the power of their vote. For the majority, the exercise of this democratic right represented more than the act, placing that X on a single ballot paper also honoured the generations of forebears who were denied that right.

This perhaps explains why today voter apathy is viewed as a betrayal of those who fought and died for the freedoms, we all enjoy today.

That said, the truth is the lived reality of the majority of South Africans in 2025 is not what millions imagined when they stood in line to vote that historic day in 1994. An unemployment rate of 41.9%, endemic levels of poverty, inequality, crime and corruption, as well as unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence against women, children and other vulnerable groups are an affront to the sacrifices of so many. Added to this are the existential challenges presented by the impact of climate change, including floods and extreme drought conditions.

In the same breath there are victories we proudly celebrate, including our progressive Constitution that serves as a lighthouse in uncertain times. The rights of workers are vested in our labour laws, including the right to unionise, to collective bargaining and to strike when aggrieved. We celebrate workers' hard-won rights to equal pay for equal work, a safe working environment, paid time off as well as maternity and parental leave, unemployment and workplace injuries and diseases insurance, and a national minimum wage that has lifted the wages of 6 million vulnerable workers. The Two-pot Pension Reforms driven by COSATU, has put more than R44 billion in over 2.3 million workers' pockets.

COSATU is proud of what has been achieved so far but equally recognises that more still needs to be done to ensure all employers comply with our labour and other laws in country. The recently released report on the George construction tragedy of 2024 demonstrates the extent to which some employers will flaunt regulations if they are left unchecked.

More work still needs to be done to ensure labour laws keep pace with evolutions in the labour market and the economy, including protecting atypical workers such as platform workers, artists, musicians or actors from being denied their labour and human rights.

South Africa has come a long way from the dark and brutal days of apartheid when the regime spent more on the education and wellbeing of the White minority to today where millions of working-class families are benefitting from free schooling with meals, NSFAS funded tertiary education, free healthcare for pregnant mothers and infants. The passing of the National Health Insurance Act, once implemented, will ensure equitable healthcare for all; the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act guarantees that the rights and dignity of all learners are respected; and the recently signed Expropriation Act will help ensure that access to land is not the preserve of the few.

The attainment of freedom at the ballot box 31 years ago, was only the beginning of this journey of liberation and emancipation. We must all continue to strive to ensure the fruits of democracy are enjoyed by all, in particular the most vulnerable members of society, the working class and the rural poor.

