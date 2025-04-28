Kenya: Kindiki Defends Government's Partnership With Churches

28 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government's partnership with churches, dismissing claims of division between church and state.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Marani Catholic Church in Kitutu Chache, Kindiki said the government complements, not competes with, the church, emphasizing that leaders see the church as an ally.

He stated the government would only engage with churches willing to partner.

"As a government,we respect the church ,we have no beef,no quarrelling to do with them ,there is no competition with the church ,we only complementing each other,"stated Kindiki.

The DP said as leaders, they view the church as an ally not an enemy.

"Actually our objectives are the same.Those who are happy with this partnership we shall work with you,those who are not ready we would respect you ,"he stated .

He said as government leaders they would only be willing to fundraise in churches that welcome them.

"We would not force ourselves on you,we shall respect you ,"Kindiki told congregants at Marani in Kitutu Chache.

The DP said the government was duly committed to reach every corner of the country with development without discrimination.

"As a government we are fully aware of what we are supposed to do for our people. Already we have done some and more others are underway,"he stated.

He also fend off criticism being levelled on the President William Ruto government saying already much has been done to improve the cost of living among Kenyans.

"The cost of fertilizers were high, most foods were beyond the reach of many Kenyans but this has since been managed,"Kindiki said.

He also credited Ruto for stabilizing the dollar against the local shilling.

"We are still working to ensure the shilling stabilises the more,"he said.

Kindiki said the country reaped the highest bonus returns for tea farmers after a decade.

"With the subsidy, the farmers are likely to earn more going into the future,"he said.

Kindiki told those who criticise the government to be patient saying it is barely three years office.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.