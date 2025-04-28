Nigeria: Dangote Distributes Rice to Victims of Fire Disaster

Inferno victims, the physically challenged, and poor families are among the beneficiaries of the Aliko Dangote Foundation's rice distribution exercise in Taraba and Jigawa states.

A statement from the company's spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, said 500 bags of rice and 100 mats were distributed to the fire disaster victims at Batakashi Community in the Garki local government area of Jigawa State.

Penultimat week, a late-night fire outbreak had ravaged Batakashi village, destroying more than 45 houses, 35 silos, and scores of livestock, leaving behind widespread devastation and displacement.

In his remarks, Muhammad Murtala, the acting executive secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said the Aliko Dangote Foundation brought 40,000 bags of 10kg rice for distribution to the poor and vulnerable people in Jigawa State.

He thanked the ADF for what he described as a timely intervention.

Some residents expressed delight over the gesture, praying God would reward the donor abundantly.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Umar Abdullahi, said the foundation had brought succour to the community recently afflicted by an inferno.

Another beneficiary, Mr Usman Auwal, expressed delight over the gesture, saying the community has never been the same since the tragedy.

He commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Jigawa government for their support of the community and prayed for peaceful coexistence among the people.

The chairman of the Garki local government area, Mr Adamu Kore, who flagged off the distribution of the commodity, praised the foundation for its support.

Mr.Kore said that the palliative care would ease the hardships of the community members affected by the fire.

"We are very delighted with the Aliko Dangote Foundation's support and the Jigawa government's assistance because the donation has brought relief to hundreds of families, not only in Jigawa but across the country in general," Kore said.

Similarly, the foundation has donated 20,000 bags of 10kg rice to the Taraba State government for vulnerable persons.

The foundation's representative, Bello Dan Musa, presented the bags of rice to the 16 local government council chairmen and cabinet members of the Taraba State government.

Mr Dan Musa said the chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation is committed to giving back to society, especially to the poor and vulnerable.

The government was represented by the Taraba State Palliative Committee chairman, Alhaji Saleh Sa'ad.

Over one million families are expected to benefit from the Aliko Dangote Foundation's Annual National Food Programme.