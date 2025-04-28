Zimbabwe: City of Harare Says Bed Bugs Infestation Confined to Mbare, Investigating Other Reported Areas

CITY of Harare (CoH) has announced that recent reports of bed bugs (tsikidzi) infestations spreading to suburbs such as Mabvuku, Glen View, and Budiriro are pending investigations, confirming that the problem is currently "confined to Mbare."

NewZimbabwe.com last visited Mbare on 7 April when the CoH and other agencies provided fumigation chemicals to the residents of Mbare to spray in a bid to contain the outbreak.

In a statement, the CoH said it deployed a team to investigate claims circulating on social media that bed bugs have spread to various suburbs in Harare.

"Following the bed bugs infestation at Mbare Flats recently, the City Council has activated its Incident Management System to effectively respond to the bed bugs.

"This includes the appointment of a team to lead the fight against the bed bugs. So far, the infestation is confined to Mbare although our teams have been dispatched to assess other areas reported on social media to have bed bugs.

"An Incident Manager has been appointed and an Incident Action Plan developed. The Operations Section is being led by the Environmental Health Manager Mr Manyara..." reads the statement.

The local authority said it is open to collaborations to fight the blood-sucking insects.

So far, CoH has reported that over 60% of targeted rooms have already been fumigated.

"The bed-bug: There are no known human diseases that are caused by the bed bugs, however they can be a constant nuisance to communities. Its difficult but not impossible to control them. They have a life cycle which includes eggs which are not susceptible to chemicals used thus several fumigation rounds will be conducted to ensure there is adequate control as the eggs subsequently hatch.

"Current Control Efforts; Integrated Pest Management in Mbare flats [spraying and mass education of the affected community members and their settings]. The Harare city council started round 1 and of the planned 3 rounds of fumigation on 7 April 2025 in Mbare Flats and 64% of 5,450 rooms targeted have been fumigated.

"A call has been made to partners and stakeholders to get in touch with the city health department to facilitate mobilisation and collation of response resources.

"Sustainability: Council is in the process of urgently procuring the services of private fumigation companies to quickly get on the ground and sustain operations," reads the statement

The council has provided residents with preventive measures to help control and prevent future infestations.

Council has been disseminating key messages for bed bugs prevention and control. These tips included urging residents to maintain cleanliness, reduce clutter in rooms and expose household items that can harbour bed bugs to the sunlight regularly for whole afternoon.

"Regularly clean/vacuum floors, bed frames, and surrounding areas frequently, especially in cracks and crevices. Apply a recommended pesticide when there is evidence of infestation.

"Proper laundry practices; wash and dry all bed linens, including sheets, pillowcases, blankets, and mattress protectors, in hot water (at least 50°C) and dry them.

"Regularly change and wash bedding to prevent bed bug infestations. Avoid or treat second-hand items. Avoid second-hand clothing or fumigate them before use to prevent introducing bed bugs into your living space.

"Community engagement and cooperation; Participate in fumigation efforts organised by the CoH and are community led; collaborate fumigation teams to ensure comprehensive coverage and prevent the spread of bed bugs between units. Ensure all rooms are open for fumigation teams to access rooms."