Liberia: ULAA Chides Boakai Administration

The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) strongly criticizes the Liberian government for its failure to attend groundbreaking ceremony for a modern resource center, despite receiving formal invitations and prior notification about the event.

Speaking at the ceremony held on April 26, 2025, at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, ULAA National President, Mohammed M.S.G. Keita, expressed disappointment in the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, for not sending a single representative to an initiative aimed at benefiting Liberia.

"Like my colleague said, no representative of the government is here, that's fine. We are the government. We make this nation what it is. Our forefathers bled in every corner of this country," Mr. Keita expressed.

"This is our country. You cannot deny us. Let the President stay away, let the Speaker stay away, but those of you sitting here are the real leaders. You can never deny us," he continued passionately. "I am not afraid to say this because I am a free-born Liberian. I love this country and I will give everything for it."

He stressed that the initiative was not about seeking jobs or recognition, but about giving back to the Liberian people, pointing out the lack of essential services such as dialysis machines, something ULAA intends to provide.

Keita's comments hint at a possible underlying tension, suggesting that some government officials may feel threatened or intimidated by the presence of diaspora Liberians, fearing job competition or displacement.

"For God's sake, when we come back home to give something, honor us. Be a part of it. We are the government. You can't take our birthright," Mr. Keita emphasized, describing the Union as a pillar of the Liberian nation.

Serving as guest speaker, Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh echoed the call for unity, both within the organization and across Liberia. He acknowledged challenges facing the country but called on Liberians to work together.

"I come to you not just as a voice, but as a heart that beats for Liberia, a land rich in history, steeped in sacrifice, and destined for greatness," Dr. Tweh said.

He warned that division leads to stagnation, while unity paves the way for progress. "The divide is a wound that bleeds the nation's potential dry. While other countries unite to build, we fight and fall."

Dr. Tweh referenced historic examples to underscore his message. "East and West Germany reunited to become one of the world's strongest economies. Rwanda, after tragedy, chose unity and now stands as a beacon of hope in Africa."

He urged Liberians to stop drawing lines between those abroad and those at home, stressing "Once a Liberian, always a Liberian. That can never change."

He called on those in the diaspora to return not as "showboats," but as bridge builders, bringing investment, creating jobs, and restoring dignity and hope.

At the same time, he encouraged Liberians at home to welcome their returning brothers and sisters, embrace their ideas, and support their contributions.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a major milestone for ULAA, which has long championed education, empowerment, and progress. The proposed multipurpose complex will feature three buildings, 24 rooms, two conference halls, 40 parking spaces, a children's playground, a state-of-the-art laboratory, and dialysis machine services, among other facilities.

Total estimated cost of the project is US$311,000.

ULAA expressed deep gratitude to all attendees, especially members of the diaspora and local representatives, for their unwavering support. The Union emphasized that only through unity, shared purpose, and collective action can Liberia build a brighter future. Editing by Jonathan Browne