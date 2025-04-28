Liberia: WAEC Begins Examination Across Liberia Today

28 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) commences conduct of the 2025 School Candidates Examinations in Liberia today, Monday, April 28.

According to WAEC, the exercise will begin with the conduct of the Liberia Junior High School Certificate Examination (LJHSCE) slated for Monday and Tuesday, April 28 and 29, 2025.

Fifty-Three Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-Two (53,562) ninth graders from junior high schools across the country are expected to write the exam at three hundred and ninety-six (396) centers, while Forty-Seven Thousand and Eight (47,008) six graders from primary schools across the country will write the Liberia Primary School Certificate Examination (LPSCE) at three Hundred Ninety-Seven (397) centers on Wednesday and Thursday, April 30 and May 1, 2025.

The Liberia National Assessment Test (LNAT) will be administered to Thirty-Five Thousand and Two (35,002) third graders across the country on Friday, May 2, 2025, on their various campuses.

Meanwhile, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be administered to Fifty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Forty (53,140) twelfth graders across the country at Three Hundred and Seventy-Seven (377) centers from Thursday, May 15, 2025, to Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

At the same time, the Head of National Office of WAEC Liberia, Dale G. Gbotoe, has called on candidates and school authorities to eschew acts of examination malpractice before, during, and after the conduct of these exams, as WAEC in collaboration with the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice stands prepared to deal with allege culprits of said act.

Mr. Gbotoe has also called on authorities of the Ministry of Education and other educational stakeholders to assist WAEC in curbing examination fraud during the conduct of the upcoming examinations as well as future examinations. Press Release

