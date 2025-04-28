Liberia: Nocal Ends 3-Day Strategic Retreat

28 April 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The event which brought together energy leaders, policymakers including the LPRA, Ministry of Lands and Mines Conex - Liberia, Aminata, and other development partners in the oil and gas sector was held under the theme: "Building a Resilient Energy Sector: Strategy, Sustainability, and Success."

This milestone gathering marks a bold step in reshaping Liberia's hydrocarbon landscape and advancing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for national energy sector renewal and inclusive development.

Opening the retreat with a forward-looking message, NOCAL's Acting President/CEO Mr. Fabian Michael Lai declared, "This is Liberia's moment to transform its energy sector into a powerhouse of equitable growth."

His remarks set the tone for an intensive exchange of ideas focused on accelerating exploration, strengthening the oil and gas value chain, enhancing governance, and expanding strategic partnerships with regional energy leaders like Nigeria and Ghana.

NOCAL's Board Chairperson, Cllr. Gloria M. Scott, echoed this vision, emphasizing accountability and national benefit: "Our oil and gas resources must directly benefit Liberians--through schools, hospitals, and infrastructure--not just revenues."

Throughout the three-day retreat, participants addressed critical priorities across the energy spectrum--from upstream exploration and midstream logistics to downstream distribution. The discussions aimed to boost local capacity, expand energy access, and promote environmental sustainability.

Another highlight was the presentation of NOCAL's revised internal policies by Vice President for Administration, Hon. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Jr. These policies which were submitted for board review and approval are to align with Liberia's national energy roadmap and reinforce institutional accountability.

Further deepening the retreat's strategic focus, Hon. Rixck W. Barsi-Giah - NOCAL's Vice President for Technical Services, delivered a compelling presentation on seismic data, reservoir mapping, and onshore survey operations--highlighting NOCAL's commitment to data-driven decision-making and innovation.

On the final day, the Acting President/CEO unveiled NOCAL's Five-Year Strategic Plan, structured around seven thematic areas. This ambitious blueprint outlines targets such as acquiring new geophysical and geological data, venturing into midstream and downstream services, and supporting upstream exploration through expanded technical capabilities.

As the retreat concluded, NOCAL's leadership and Board of Directors conducted a site visit to the company's two properties in Buchanan, covering over 200 acres. The visit reinforced the company's long-term development goals and initiated discussions on unlocking the potential of these assets for national benefit.

Representing President Boakai, Hon. Samuel Steve Stevquoah, Minister of State, reaffirmed government support: "Every barrel of oil must translate into roads, jobs, and clinics. NOCAL's success is Liberia's success."

The primary objective of the retreat was to review, refine, and finalize NOCAL's five-year strategic and operational plan. With renewed purpose and unity, NOCAL now moves forward with a bold agenda. The outcomes of the 2025 Strategic Retreat are expected to play a defining role in shaping Liberia's energy future, anchored in sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity for all Liberians. -Press release.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.