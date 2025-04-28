Liberia: Nocal Ends 3-Day Strategic Retreat

The event which brought together energy leaders, policymakers including the LPRA, Ministry of Lands and Mines Conex - Liberia, Aminata, and other development partners in the oil and gas sector was held under the theme: "Building a Resilient Energy Sector: Strategy, Sustainability, and Success."

This milestone gathering marks a bold step in reshaping Liberia's hydrocarbon landscape and advancing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for national energy sector renewal and inclusive development.

Opening the retreat with a forward-looking message, NOCAL's Acting President/CEO Mr. Fabian Michael Lai declared, "This is Liberia's moment to transform its energy sector into a powerhouse of equitable growth."

His remarks set the tone for an intensive exchange of ideas focused on accelerating exploration, strengthening the oil and gas value chain, enhancing governance, and expanding strategic partnerships with regional energy leaders like Nigeria and Ghana.

NOCAL's Board Chairperson, Cllr. Gloria M. Scott, echoed this vision, emphasizing accountability and national benefit: "Our oil and gas resources must directly benefit Liberians--through schools, hospitals, and infrastructure--not just revenues."

Throughout the three-day retreat, participants addressed critical priorities across the energy spectrum--from upstream exploration and midstream logistics to downstream distribution. The discussions aimed to boost local capacity, expand energy access, and promote environmental sustainability.

Another highlight was the presentation of NOCAL's revised internal policies by Vice President for Administration, Hon. M. Boakai Jaleiba, Jr. These policies which were submitted for board review and approval are to align with Liberia's national energy roadmap and reinforce institutional accountability.

Further deepening the retreat's strategic focus, Hon. Rixck W. Barsi-Giah - NOCAL's Vice President for Technical Services, delivered a compelling presentation on seismic data, reservoir mapping, and onshore survey operations--highlighting NOCAL's commitment to data-driven decision-making and innovation.

On the final day, the Acting President/CEO unveiled NOCAL's Five-Year Strategic Plan, structured around seven thematic areas. This ambitious blueprint outlines targets such as acquiring new geophysical and geological data, venturing into midstream and downstream services, and supporting upstream exploration through expanded technical capabilities.

As the retreat concluded, NOCAL's leadership and Board of Directors conducted a site visit to the company's two properties in Buchanan, covering over 200 acres. The visit reinforced the company's long-term development goals and initiated discussions on unlocking the potential of these assets for national benefit.

Representing President Boakai, Hon. Samuel Steve Stevquoah, Minister of State, reaffirmed government support: "Every barrel of oil must translate into roads, jobs, and clinics. NOCAL's success is Liberia's success."

The primary objective of the retreat was to review, refine, and finalize NOCAL's five-year strategic and operational plan. With renewed purpose and unity, NOCAL now moves forward with a bold agenda. The outcomes of the 2025 Strategic Retreat are expected to play a defining role in shaping Liberia's energy future, anchored in sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity for all Liberians. -Press release.