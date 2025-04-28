Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Dedicates Model Piggery Farm and Livestock Farmers Field School in Nimba

Sanniquellie — In a significant step toward strengthening Liberia's pig farming and agricultural research sectors, the Ministry of Agriculture, through its Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), has officially commissioned a Model Piggery Farm and Livestock Farmers Field School Platform at campus of Nimba University in Sanniquellie.

The project, valued at US$198,200 and financed through a World Bank loan, was established through a tripartite partnership between the Ministry of Agriculture (RETRAP), Nimba University's College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS), and the Nimba Livestock Farmers Cooperative. The new facility will serve as a hub for research, training, and the demonstration of climate-smart, modern pig farming practices, while promoting agribusiness entrepreneurship and value chain development across Liberia.

Under the partnership, Nimba University provided the land and will utilize the facility for research, hands-on student learning, and promotion of climate-resilient livestock practices. The Nimba Livestock Farmers Cooperative will supply the initial stock of pigs comprising four boars and 16 sows, manage daily operations, and uphold animal welfare standards. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture contributed initial funding, technical support, and market linkage facilitation to ensure the project's success.

Representing Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah at the handover ceremony, Assistant Minister Folton Blasin hailed the project as a "significant milestone" in advancing agricultural innovation and food security in Liberia.

"This facility is not just a building -- it's a living testament to our vision for sustainable livestock farming, research-driven agriculture, and economic empowerment," Hon. Blasin emphasized. "It offers students invaluable practical learning experiences while strengthening market linkages for Liberia's expanding agribusiness sector."

Minister Blasin thanked the World Bank, Nimba University, the farmers, and RETRAP's technical team for their commitment and urged Nimba University and the Nimba Livestock Farmers Cooperative to manage and maximize the facility's potential sustainably, ensuring it adds lasting value to Liberia's livestock sector.

Also speaking, Mr. Gala Toto, National Program Coordinator of RETRAP, underscored the importance of the facility's impact:

"Our happiness will be to return here and see that the cooperative is thriving, the university is actively using the facility for learning, and that communities are benefiting with more pork products available in markets across Nimba and Liberia," Mr. Toto said. "Let this facility serve as a pedestal that will transform pig production in Liberia."

Mr. Toto encouraged stakeholders to harness the facility's economic opportunities and position Nimba County as a center of excellence for improved pig breeds in Liberia.

Tarnue Jeke, Operations Manager RETRAP, expressed optimism about the project, saying, "We look forward to improvements in the livestock value chain at Nimba University and hope that this model farm will take the name of the Nimba University and its Agriculture College to a higher height that people will recognize and want to follow similar step in Liberia."

The facility will be powered by a 15-20 KVA solar energy system, promoting modern, sustainable livestock practices.

For his part, Nathan Gono Sr., Dean of the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences at Nimba University, expressed gratitude for the facility: "For years, we taught theories of animal agriculture without the ability to demonstrate practically. Now, our students will gain vital hands-on experience on campus, significantly enriching their education."

Meanwhile, Lawrence Gonkanu, Chairman of the Nimba Livestock Farmers Cooperative, expressed gratitude to the government and partners for the project, describing it as a significant boost for the more than 300 active pig farmers in Nimba County. He reaffirmed the farmers' commitment to making pig farming in Nimba the best in Liberia.

The project marks a critical step in Liberia's journey toward sustainable livestock farming, enhanced agricultural productivity, and expanded market opportunities. Through innovative public-private partnerships, the Ministry of Agriculture continues to drive rural economic transformation, create jobs, and improve livelihoods nationwide.