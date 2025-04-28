Liberia: Africa Heartwood Project Brings Clean Water to Bong With 30 New Hand-Pumps.

The Africa Heartwood project has commenced it construction of 30 (thirty) hand pumps in several towns and villages in Electoral District #6, Bong County, to provide safe drinking water for the citizens.

Africa Heartwood Project is a grassroots non-profit organization run by passionate volunteers who have learned a lot about fighting poverty in rural Liberia.

The hand pump project is being implemented by the Africa Heartwood Drilling and Construction team with funding from entity donors and other philanthropic organizations in the United States of America.

Speaking in an interview with NEWDAWN at one of the project sites over the weekend in Salala District #6, John Maimafolo Moore, Africa Heartwood Project Country Director, said that the hand pump project is intended to enhance citizens' access to safe drinking water.

Bishop Moore further revealed that the Africa Heart Wood Project is a non-governmental organization whose aim is to support the government's efforts in providing safe drinking water for residents in rural Liberia.

He disclosed that the pump construction is free and only intended to prevent citizens from drinking running water, which has the tendency to cause waterborne diseases and lead to death.

The Africa Heartwood Project Country Director noted that the initiative is part of the company's quest to provide safe drinking water for hundreds of Liberians across Liberia.

Bishop Moore explained that he was saddened to see a whole community without any single source of safe drinking water, which sometimes leads to minor illnesses like malaria and diarrhea.

He believes that the construction and turning over of hand pumps will greatly help the community in accessing safe drinking water.

According to the Africa Heartwood Project Country Director, the affected Towns and villages in Salala District#6 have not had a reliable source of safe drinking water for decades, something that caught the attention of the Africa Heartwood Project to provide safe drinking water for the communities.

Bishop Moore further placed the estimated cost of each of the pumps at three thousand five hundred United States dollars (USD 3,500), something he said the thirty hand pumps would cost USD105,000.

At the ceremony, a representative or proxy for Salala District Commissioner, Karmone Armah Kanneh, Diggs Singbah praised the Africa Heartwood Project for addressing one of the major needs of citizens in the district.

The Salala District Commissioner proxy recounted the many challenges citizens have encountered in the past in accessing safe drinking water, particularly during the dry season.

Mr. Singbah explained that when the pump's construction is completed, it will lessen the burden on citizens when it comes to getting water.

He assured the donor (Africa Heartwood Project) that the gesture would go a very long way in the history and existence of Salala District following several years of challenges with safe drinking water for local citizens.

"Many times, we find it difficult to get safe drinking water due to the limited water facilities in this area. However, with the intervention of the Africa Heartwood Project, we are so happy," Ma Nancy Winnie, a resident of JK Morris Town in Salala District stated.

According to Madam Winnie, over the past years, they have been drinking unsafe water, which she said is contributing to some health issues among the residents of the town.

With the construction and dedication of drilled hand pumps, residents of those communities will no longer have to travel far and near to find safe drinking water as they did in the past.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.