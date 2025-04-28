Rwanda: Ikundabayo, Nzayisenga Win 2025 Race to Remember

Muhazi Cycling Generation rider Roben Ikundabayo and Valentine Nzayisenga of Benediction Cycling Club are the new winners of Race to Remember after the duo claimed Sunday's race in Kigali.

Ikundabayo, 19, his first major title in the men's Elite & U23 category after covering a distance of 113 km from and to Canal Olympia Rebero through Nemba, Bugesera, in 2 hours 44 minutes and 46 seconds.

He was followed by Shemu Sengiyumva of Java Inovotec Pro Team who crossed the finish line three seconds later, just like third-placed Benediction Club rider Vainqueur Masengesho.

Masengesho's teammate Phocas Nshimiyimana came in fourth place, trailing the race winner by four seconds while Jean Nepo Bigirimana finished in fifth place with 2 hours, 44 minutes and 51 seconds.

For the junior men's category, Jean Faustin Tuyipfukamire of Muhazi Cycling Generation came out on top after clocking 2 hours and 12 seconds while Brian Ishimwe of Ndabaga followed in second place, six seconds shy of the winner.

Aphrodis Tuyipfukamire of Benediction Cycling Club emerged third while Emmanuel Tuyishimire of Musanze Cycling Club and Yassin Niyonkuru of Les Amis Sportifs completed the Top 5 in fourth and fifth places respectively.

For the Senior Women's category, Valentine Nzayisenga of Benediction Cycling Club won the race after covering a distance of 71.8km in 2 hours 02 minutes and 27 seconds.

Nzayisenga overcame stiff competition from Martha Ntakirutimana and Charlotte Iragena, who both play for Ndabaga women cycling Team.

Current winners of the 2025 edition of the race in men and women's elite categories took trophies off 2024 winners Eric Manizabayo and Djazilla Mwamikazi.

In junior women's category, Yvonne Masengesho of Ndabaga Women Cycling Team won the race after clocking 1 hour and 53 minutes. She was followed by Liliane Uwiringiyimana of Friends of Nature cycling team who used 1 hours 53 minutes and 25 seconds while Ndabaga Cycling team's Cynthia Ishimwe crossed the finish line 36 seconds later.

The Race to Remember 2025 attracted 130 riders in all categories.

Just like other Genocide Memorial Tournaments, the race is organised by Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) in partnership with the National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) as a special occasion dedicated to remember members of the cycling fraternity killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.