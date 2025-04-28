Rwanda: Entrepreneur Sina Gerard On His Vision of Building a 'Holistic Society' and a Lasting Legacy

When it comes to describing businessman Sina Gerard, it is fair to say that he is a man of all trades and he puts it in practice, literally.

His name is synonymous with 'Akabanga', a popular chilli brand, and 'Akarusho' juice - just two of his many products which have become popular across the globe.

Similarly, the name Nyirangarama, a popular refreshment stop on the Kigali-Musanze-Rubavu road, is synonymous with Sina Gerard so much that many people who stop there to grab a bite or drink do not know the actual name of the area.

Located in the rolling hills of Tare, in Bushoke Sector, Rulindo district, Nyirangarama is a town literally built on one man, Sina Gerard, the founder of Entreprise Urwibutso, which manufactures a wide range of products popular on the Rwandan market and beyond.

He is a man with vast interests, stretching beyond what he is mostly known for, which is manufacturing and agro-processing, but today he has ventured in other sectors, including education, sports, talent development and even religion.

It is not by mistake or coincidence. In an interview with The New Times, the businessman revealed how he branched into agriculture, education, sports, and community development with a mission of transforming his birthplace.

When we arrived at the busy trading centre, as usual it was teeming with all sorts of activity, restaurants and supermarkets full of people, mainly travellers looking to grab something to eat and a beverage before they can continue with their journey.

The air here is filled with smoke from the meat, maize and potatoes being roasted while a mass of people filled the place conducting different transactions.

Traffic guides try to direct cars and buses to park properly as occupants quickly rush into the lavatories to ease themselves while other queue up to buy different goods. This goes on for 24 hours.

Upstairs we are led into what is his office, which is also an open space, where many people are lining up to talk to him or seek his assistance. He is a busy man with many people to attend to and a myriad of things to address.

After signing cheques and making different calls and orders, Sina shifts his attention to the interview, delving deep into how Nyirangarama came to be and his journey in entrepreneurship, which started here in 1983.

He is a true son of the soil, having been born in the area in 1963 and going on to become a businessman who has not only transformed the area but has also set a benchmark for building a holistic society that nurtures young talent, celebrates cultural diversity, and creates opportunities for all.

A humble beginning

As he narrates his story, one can clearly tell that Sina Gerard's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"I started out in this place in 1983. At that time, this was a dirt road and there was no electricity. But I began and built my way up, mainly through innovation -- creating new ideas in various fields, but mainly in agriculture," he says.

He had a vision that would eventually shape the future of Rwanda's agricultural and business sectors. For him, agriculture was not about growing but rather what you do to what you grow in terms of value addition.

"This agriculture is not just about growing crops like chilli. Instead, I add value to what we grow. That's how it led to something extraordinary: creating products from peppers, maracuja, bananas -- the things that grow in our country, Rwanda, on our soil," he says.

Today, he says that wine is one of his proudest achievements because it has received international recognition.

Despite starting out in challenging circumstances, Sina Gerard never wavered in his belief that Rwanda's natural resources and its youth could be the key to prosperity.

His story of his rise from a small local business to a globally recognised brand is a testament to his determination, innovation, and a deep understanding of what it takes to build a sustainable economy.

"If others can do it, we can also do it" is a simple formula that has guided the businessman in his endeavours.

A vision rooted in innovation and agriculture

He saw an opportunity in agriculture, a sector that holds immense potential in the country's economy and deployed an approach that was and still remains unique, even up to today.

From the naming of his products, with names beginning with letter 'A' to innovations like playing music for pigs in a farm, Sina proved his business prowess, despite not getting an early opportunity to study.

Unlike many entrepreneurs who focus purely on raw agricultural production, Sina saw the value in adding layers of innovation to the sector.

He introduced value-added products made from Rwanda's rich agricultural resources, such as maracuja (passion fruit), bananas, and peppers.

"I started this business with the aim of showing that we can create high-quality products right here in Rwanda," he says. "Rwandans can produce world-class goods, and we can add value to our local resources," he adds.

Over the years, he integrated the community into what he does, in terms of making them out growers or working as employees on his businesses and farms.

He ventured into the production of various food and beverage products that catered to both local and international markets, many of which have won him international recognition and awards.

His achievements over the years have solidified his place as a leader in Rwanda's agricultural and entrepreneurial sectors, and now sports and talent development.

He believes that Rwanda's youth must be actively involved in every step of the process, which is where his philosophy of a "holistic society" comes in. Today he has stretched his reach into education, skills and talent identification as well as development.

"For a body to function well, you have to eat well, that is organic food and drink a good beverage and for the body to be fit, you have to do sports. So, all these aspects complement each other," he says.

For him, success is not only measured by profits but by the social and economic impact he has on the community. By teaching young people the value of agriculture, innovation, and entrepreneurship, he hopes to create a generation that understands the importance of local production and sustainable development.

Building a holistic society through education and skills dev't

Sina says that education has always been part of his vision for Rwanda's future. Recognizing that the youth are the key to sustainable development, he sought to establish an educational institution that would equip young Rwandans with the skills they need to succeed in today's rapidly changing world.

In 2007, he founded Collège Fondation Sina Gerard, an educational institution he says is designed to prepare students for the challenges of the modern world.

Unlike traditional schools, Collège Fondation Sina Gerard emphasizes practical skills and vocational training. From agriculture to mechanics, carpentry, and construction, students are given the tools to not only excel in academics but to thrive in the workforce.

"Education is not just about passing exams; it's about acquiring practical skills that can be used to create jobs and contribute to society," says Sina Gerard, adding that secondary school students complete their studies with a driving license.

"I want to see our youth build careers that will change the world," he says, emphasising the importance of equipping young people with skills to cope with life in a fast-evolving world.

The college is a reflection of his belief in the importance of hands-on learning. In addition to the academic curriculum, students participate in workshops and apprenticeships that allow them to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

Whether it's learning how to run a business, sew clothes, build houses, or repair vehicles, the students are taught to value hard work and creativity. His students made the first wooden bike from Rwanda, which has already been exported to countries like the U.S.

This approach, Sina believes, is crucial to developing a strong workforce capable of driving Rwanda's economic growth.

One of the standout features of the college is its focus on inclusion. Sina Gerard has made it a priority to ensure that students from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to quality education.

"Out of the 2,600 students we have, I pay school fees for 500 children as part of my contribution," he says, adding that he believes all this will be part of his legacy.

For him, this is an essential component of building a holistic society. He believes that no child should be excluded from education simply because of their socio-economic background.

"I don't want to see children left behind," he says. "Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed. It doesn't matter where they come from or what their parents can afford. I want to make sure they have the tools to succeed."

In addition to offering scholarships for underprivileged students, Collège Fondation Sina Gerard also provides students with practical job opportunities. After completing their training, many students are employed in the various businesses Sina Gerard has established, including those in agriculture, food production, and mechanics.

This creates a continuous cycle of empowerment, where the students not only contribute to the success of the business but also gain valuable work experience that prepares them for future career opportunities.

Empowering the youth through sports

Sina Gerard's vision of a holistic society extends beyond education and entrepreneurship. He understands that physical well-being is just as important as intellectual development, and he has made it a priority to create opportunities for the youth to engage in sports and physical activities.

Sina reiterates that sports play a crucial role in building character, fostering teamwork, and promoting health.

"I believe sports are an essential part of education. They teach our youth discipline, teamwork, and perseverance," says Sina Gerard. "When a child is healthy and active, they are more likely to succeed in life."

He also says sports partly help young people in the area to stay out of trouble and drug abuse, but most importantly, it helps them to lead a healthy and disease-free lifestyle.

In line with this belief, Sina has invested in building sports infrastructure, including a football field in Nyirangarama. The field has become a hub for young athletes, providing them with a space to train and compete.

Sina's commitment to sports goes beyond just providing facilities -- he also actively owns and supports local teams. He has a football, athletics and cycling team which compete at the national and international level.

His efforts have already begun to bear fruit, with several young athletes under his mentorship going on to represent Rwanda at international events.

"Our athletes are winning medals. We recently, just two months ago, competed in races in China, USA and Germany and our players are doing great," he says, adding that his mission is to see Rwandans compete and win at the global level.

For Sina, nothing is impossible, emphasising that many of the athletes in his teams today showed that all they lacked was an opportunity and once they got it, they proved their worth.

"Sports not only help build confidence but also provide a sense of belonging," says Sina. "It's about creating a community where the youth can come together, share experiences, and grow as individuals."

In addition to football, Sina has also supported other forms of sports, including acrobatics and traditional Rwandan dances.

"Every talent has a place here. You have seen the acrobats, you have seen the traditional dance troupe, we even have a young man with a talent of dancing with his ears. It is a talent on its own and it's unique," he says.

Sina's goal is to create a culture where sports are valued not just as a pastime but as a vehicle for social and personal development.

"We want to grow to a point where we can sell players to big teams and export talent, and at the same time, feed into the national teams. We have the talents, what they lacked were opportunities," he says.

A health centre and a church

Among other establishments, at Nyirangarama Sina has established a health centre dubbed 'Lion's Health', which offers treatment to locals, but he says that his doctors and nurses are instructed to teach people how to prevent diseases first, rather than treat diseases.

Part of that is sensitizing people on how to lead health lifestyles, which prevent diseases in the first place.

As a devout Roman Catholic, Sina built a church for the community, where he also goes to pray with his family and that too fits in the holistic model he intends to achieve, because religion and faith contribute towards building a strong and well anchored society.

He doesn't even struggle juggling all the areas because he says each sector supports the other. When athletes travel, they advertise his products. Nothing he does competes with the other.

A lasting legacy of impact

In whatever he does, Sina says he is building a legacy which he wants to continue resonating for generations to come, even when he is long gone. Whatever he is building, he says young people should be able to take over and maintain.

His vision of a holistic society, one where education, entrepreneurship, sports, and community development are interconnected, is a model for sustainable growth in Rwanda and beyond.

"I want to leave behind a legacy that will impact future generations. It's not just about building businesses or making money. It's about creating a better society where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,"

"I want to build things which will remain here even when I am not. The school will be there, the health centre will be there and the church," he says.

His work has already left an indelible mark on the local community. From the women and men making ends meet at Nyirangarama to many students who have graduated from school, to hundreds of youths who have benefited from his sports programs, Sina Gerard's influence in the area is real.

But he is not done yet. More is yet to come. With plans to expand his business ventures, build more schools, and create additional sports programs, Sina Gerard remains committed to his vision of a prosperous, inclusive Rwanda.

His story serves as a reminder that true success is measured not only by personal achievements but by the positive impact one has on the lives of others.

Through his entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to education, and commitment to fostering a healthy, active youth population, Sina is laying the foundation for a better future -- one where all Rwandans, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to thrive. Sina's legacy is not just a business empire; it is a beacon of hope for a holistic society that celebrates innovation, education, talent and the potential of every individual.