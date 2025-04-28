Rwanda: Why Rwanda Coding Academy Is Setting Up a University

Rwanda Coding Academy (RCA) plans to open a university dedicated primarily to its graduates by October 2025, with construction of the new campus already 60 percent complete, according to school officials.

Addressing Parliament recently, Jean Nepo Abdallah Utumatwishima, Minister of Youth and Arts, announced the plan for the specialised university. Speaking to The New Times, Papias Niyigena, Head Teacher at RCA, confirmed that the construction is underway and scheduled for completion in time for the start of the 2025-2026 academic year.

"We have requested the establishment of the university and have already prepared a draft law, which will soon be submitted to Parliament," Niyigena said. "Once submitted, legal procedures could take up to three months, according to advisors."

He added that the university's academic programs are already developed and will be submitted to the Higher Education Council (HEC) for eligibility assessment once the legal documents are approved.

Addressing the need for specialised learning

Explaining the rationale behind the new university, Niyigena noted that while 35 RCA graduates have secured fully funded scholarships abroad -- to countries including the United States, Italy, Turkey, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea -- the number remains relatively small.

Some RCA graduates have enrolled in local institutions like the African Leadership University (ALU) to study software engineering. Although they found the programs innovative, Niyigena pointed out that the academic pace and intensity at existing universities often fall short of RCA's standards.

"Two of our students who enrolled in Computer Science at the University of Rwanda are falling behind," he said. "At RCA, we focus on in-depth, practical learning. In other universities, they are placed alongside students who have not had the same rigorous preparation, which slows their progress."

According to Niyigena, the initiative to establish the university has received strong support from institutions including the Rwanda Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board (RTB), the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), and the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT).

Preparations are well advanced. "The curriculum is ready, and we have already identified qualified lecturers locally, while also engaging international experts from countries like Canada," he said.

Initially, the university will offer programs in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

Aligning with national priorities

Edward Kadozi, Director General of the Higher Education Council (HEC), said the university aligns with Rwanda's broader vision of building a knowledge-driven economy.

"This initiative is a significant contribution to Rwanda's policy of developing top-tier software engineers and technological innovators," Kadozi said. He emphasized that HEC would assess and accredit the university's academic programs, infrastructure, governance, and quality assurance mechanisms.

Kadozi added that Rwanda's national qualifications framework already meets international standards, allowing graduates to easily pursue further studies or employment abroad.

He also explained that while public higher education institutions are established by law, private ones must meet requirements such as having a founder, clear governance structures, institutional policies, qualified faculty, appropriate infrastructure, and strong industry partnerships before receiving Cabinet approval.

Graduate reflections

Moss Aimelyse Sekata Mfuranziza, a member of RCA's pioneer cohort who graduated in 2022, is now pursuing a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Software Engineering at ALU.

Reflecting on her transition from RCA to university, she said:

"When I left Rwanda Coding Academy, it was challenging to find a university that could build on our skills rather than just offer a degree. Many of us aspired to study abroad, but for those who stayed, ALU's innovative teaching methods made it the best local option."

She noted that ALU's project-based learning model helped ease the transition.

"Although we sometimes revisit concepts we already mastered at RCA, the hands-on experience is valuable for deepening our skills."

On her hopes for the new RCA University, Mfuranziza stressed the importance of offering advanced specializations immediately.

"Given that RCA's curriculum already covers the fundamentals of software engineering, the university should allow students to dive straight into emerging technologies. This would create a more intellectually stimulating and professionally rewarding experience."

Established in 2019 in Nyabihu District, RCA was founded through a partnership between MINEDUC, MINICT, and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), among others. The academy offers a three-year program in software development, embedded systems, and cybersecurity, targeting top-performing students selected after completing Senior 3.