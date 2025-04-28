Liberia: Gongloe Face-Off With Boakai

Renowned Liberian Human Right Lawyer, and former Presidential candidate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe strongly differ with President Joseph N. Boakai, regarding the President's decision to ignore last week's ruling by the Supreme Court and instead, work with wherever side that has quorum in spite of the illegitimacy of "Regime Speaker" Richard N. Koon.

The Supreme Court of Liberia, in its opinion and judgment of April 23, 2025, in the amended Bill of Information filed by Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, unequivocally declared that any action or sitting of the majority bloc of the House of Representatives in which Speaker Koffa is not presiding despite being present and is not absent or incapacitated is unconstitutional.

The Court further described the action of the self-styled majority bloc as a total disregard for the rule of law, while mandating the bloc to respect the ruling and return to status quo ante, restoring and legally stamping the speakership of Cllr. Koffa.

But, following the Supreme Court's ruling, President Boakai in a special address to the nation, acknowledged the Supreme Court's ruling.

However, President Boakai disappointingly said that his government will work with quorum for the functioning and of the state wherever it exists regardless of whoever presides.

However, Cllr. Gongloe, in a rebuttal to the President's position over the weekend following the Supreme Court's ruling recognizing embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as the legitimate Speaker for the 55th Legislature, said the pronouncement is a flagrant disregard for the rule of law.

He cautioned President Boakai that the Supreme Court ruling is final and must be honored without delay or qualification, consistent with Article 65 of the Constitution of Liberia which provides that, "Judgments of the Supreme Court shall be final and binding and shall not be subject to appeal or review by any other branch of Government."

He further reminds that Article 66 of the same constitution says, "The Supreme Court shall be the final arbiter of constitutional issues..." Hence, he underscored that when the Supreme Court speaks, all must obey.

Cllr. Gongloe also cautions that President Boakai's failure to fully recognize and implement the Supreme Court's opinion will constitute a gross breach of constitutional duty, warning that it will tarnish Liberia's image internationally and may jeopardize the country's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The Associate Professor of Law further cautioned that this could also deter vital foreign investment by signaling that this administration does not uphold the rule of law, warning that let there be no ambiguity, as Liberia's peace, democratic stability, and global credibility depend on unwavering respect for the rule of law.

"Mr. President, your recent assertion that your administration will 'continue to work with the quorum that ensures full functioning of our government' flagrantly disregards this clear and authoritative ruling of the Supreme Court. It undermines the constitutional foundation of Liberia's governance and weakens public trust in the rule of law. I urge you, Mr. President, to rise to this moment--not in service to political factions, but in defense of the Constitution, the Judiciary, and the Liberian people. A word to the wise is quite sufficient. Please listen, while there is time, Mr. President", Cllr. Gongloe warned.

He indicated that the Court has spoken and as such, all government officials, members of the House of Representatives, citizens of Liberia, diplomatic partners, and both local and international business entities must comply fully with the Court's judgment.

"The legal dispute in the House has been resolved. The legitimate and constitutionally recognized presiding officer of the House of Representatives is Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. A true commitment to the rule of law is not expressed in words, but in action. It is demonstrated by unreserved respect for the opinion of the highest Court in the land." He emphasized.

Reflecting on history, Cllr. Gongloe recalled that in 2000, following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in an electoral dispute, former Vice President Al Gore conceded gracefully and said, "Now the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. Let there be no doubt, while I strongly disagree with the court's decision, I accept it."

He reminds President Boakai that this is the type of statesmanship Liberia needs now from him, while warning the President against ambiguity.

Cllr. Gongloe, in his calls to action and recommendations, urged President Boakai to instruct all government officials to cease any statements or actions that question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court's opinion.

He wants the President to warn that any official who undermines the Court's authority may face suspension or dismissal, while also urging all members of the House of Representatives to abide by the Court's decision, because the law is the law.

"Ensure all official communications to the House of Representatives or the Legislature from you or any of your officials are addressed to Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Withdraw all security details, vehicles, and support currently attached to Hon. Koon and restore them to Speaker Koffa. Any defiance of this ruling by you or your officials, or legislators invites chaos and disorder, thereby undermining the ability of the government to serve the Liberian people effectively." He noted. Editing by Jonathan Browne