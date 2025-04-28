Liberia: 'You Are Part of the Problem'

Monrovia — Amb. Anthony Nimely, a former drug user, has sharply criticized the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), accusing the agency of not doing enough to address the root causes of drug abuse in the country.

He made the comment during a recent anti-drug awareness event held in Congotown, where local schools and communities had gathered to discuss the dangers of drug use.

The event not only shed light on the alarming prevalence of drug abuse but also highlighted the issue of widespread drug distribution in Liberia's neighborhoods, particularly in urban ghettos where young people are most vulnerable to addiction.

Mr. Nimely used the occasion to share his personal experience, revealing how he became involved in substance abuse, further warning that the LDEA's current approach to tackling substance abuse is only worsening the problem.

He recounted a troubling scenario involving the LDEA and drug dealers, accusing the agency of failing to provide adequate support for those wanting to recover from addiction.

According to Nimely, the drug trade in Liberia is a cartel system, involving both the dealers and commanders within the LDEA.

He claimed that drug dealers pay weekly bribes to LDEA commanders assigned to various communities and counties. If the dealers fail to meet their payment obligations, LDEA associates reportedly raid the affected neighbourhoods.

However, those who comply with the payments are often tipped off in advance to avoid the raids, and in many cases, the victims of these raids are the drug users themselves.

Nimely explained that some members of the public who do not understand what is happening behind the scenes are seen encouraging the LDEA to use force during the operations, which often leads to excessive violence against the drug abusers.

"Nobody is shifting blame here because this is something I experienced myself when I was a victim of drug abuse," he added.

His testimony puts a spotlight on what he believes are corrupt practices undermining efforts to combat drug trafficking and abuse in Liberia.

He further explained that the high unemployment rate in the country is a contributing factor to the rise in drug abuse, as many young people turn to drug dealing as a quick means to survive.

He stated that the drugs entering the country are typically brought in by Nigerians and Fulani traders, who sell them to Liberians at a low price, enabling dealers to make a modest profit.

"Because of unemployment, those who are selling the drug at the various ghettos take it from the dealer to sell and get a little profit. If they sell two pounds, they will have two, which costs 500 as profit."

He also revealed that LDEA officers have told him that 50 percent of the agency's agents are volunteers. And due to the low salaries, some of these agents reportedly compromise their positions by redistributing confiscated drugs back into the ghettos for resale.

Nimely urged the government and the LDEA to take a more honest and transparent approach to the issue. "The fight requires the government's full involvement, and the DEA needs to be sincere with the people," he emphasized.

The former drug user also criticized the LDEA for its lack of transparency and failure to follow through on important cases.

He specifically referenced a raid in Margibi County on November 12, in which LDEA officers arrested a suspect with 83 pieces of cocaine, 23 pieces of Italian oil, and US$83,760

He said, despite their multiple inquiries to the LDEA regarding the outcome of the case, Nimely claimed there has been no communication from the agency.

In conclusion, Nimely called for an urgent re-evaluation of the LDEA's effectiveness in combating the drug epidemic in Liberia, warning that the current corrupt practices may be further hindering efforts to tackle drug trafficking and abuse in the country. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.