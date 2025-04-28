Somalia: KSrelief and WFP Support Urgent Food Needs of Vulnerable People in Somalia

Mogadishu — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of 138 metric tons of nutritious dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) that will be included in the emergency food baskets provided to the most vulnerable people in Somalia. An estimated 4.6 million Somalis are projected to face crisis-levels of hunger or worse by June as drought conditions, conflict and high food prices threaten to displace families, disrupt farming and increase humanitarian needs according to the latest update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released in March.

"This support is a vital boost as WFP faces limited funding for our lifesaving operations in Somalia," said El-Khidir Daloum, WFP's Country Director in Somalia. "We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which strengthens our ability to deliver nutritious food assistance at a time when food insecurity is expected to rise."

This contribution (worth US$388,000) will enable WFP to include dates in the food baskets of 200,000 people experiencing the worst levels of hunger in Somalia. Dates provide essential nutritional benefits and hold cultural importance.

"KSrelief remains dedicated to working alongside partners like WFP to provide assistance and relief to those facing hardship. This donation reflects our continued support for the people of Somalia and our shared vision of alleviating hunger," said Mr. Yazeed Abdullah Hamoud, Director of the KSrelief branch in Africa.

KSrelief works closely with WFP to address food insecurity and malnutrition in crisis-affected regions of Somalia. Since 2022, KSrelief has contributed US$8.5 million to support WFP's relief and nutrition initiatives in the country.