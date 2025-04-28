Liberia: FIFA Rejects Liberia's Appeal for World Cup Qualifier Replay

Monrovia — The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has officially rejected Liberia's appeal for a rematch in its 2026 World Cup qualifier against Tunisia, which saw the Lone Star fall 1-0 on March 19, 2025, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Following the controversial defeat, the Liberia Football Association (LFA), backed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, lodged a formal protest with FIFA, citing multiple questionable officiating decisions by Ivorian referee Clement Franklin Kpan.

The LFA argued that Kpan's handling of the match greatly impacted its outcome, particularly pointing to three denied penalty appeals.

Key Incident: Unpenalized Handball

Among the incidents listed in the complaint, the most notable was an alleged handball by a Tunisian defender inside the penalty box -- a decision that, according to LFA officials, deprived Liberia of a crucial scoring opportunity.

Despite weeks of review, FIFA concluded that while officiating mistakes were evident, they did not warrant a replay of the match.

FIFA's Final Verdict

"FIFA's Refereeing and Disciplinary Committees reviewed the case and determined that the officiating decisions did not justify overturning the result or calling for a rematch," a communication from FIFA to the LFA in our possession stated.

Comparison to Past Decisions

The ruling stands in contrast to a similar case during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers when FIFA ordered a replay of a match between South Africa and Senegal due to biased officiating. The decision followed the lifetime ban of Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey, who was found guilty of match manipulation.

Liberian Authorities Silent

Despite the setback, officials from the LFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports -- who initially pushed for the rematch -- have remained silent on FIFA's ruling.

Multiple attempts to obtain a statement from both institutions over the weekend proved unsuccessful, as calls and text inquiries went unanswered.

Fans React to FIFA's Decision

Liberian football fans have expressed disappointment, holding onto hope that FIFA would grant their request for a second chance.

"We are disappointed by the reply of FIFA because the referee clearly and poorly officiated the game against Tunisia," fans said Saturday, April 26, 2025.

However, with FIFA's verdict now final, the Lone Star must regroup and focus on the upcoming games in their bid for a place in the 2026 World Cup.