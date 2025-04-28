Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Defrauding Prominent Eye Surgeon of Over U.S.$500k in Cryptocurrency

28 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A 31-year-old man from Harare, Lloyd Chiyangwa, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei on Friday, facing fresh money laundering charges after allegedly defrauding eye surgeon Dr Solomon Guramatunhu of over half a million US dollars.

Chiyangwa, hired as a digital expert to manage Dr Guramatunhu's virtual wallets, is accused of stealing Bitcoin tokens valued at US$566,392 between October 2021 and March 2023.

He allegedly converted the cryptocurrency into cash and used the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle, including purchasing vehicles and real estate.

The court heard that Chiyangwa went on a spending spree, acquiring vehicles that include a Toyota Allex (registration AET 7666), a Mitsubishi ASX (registration AFG 6687), and a Toyota Runx (registration AFI 1949).

He also allegedly bought three immovable properties, which he registered under other people's names to conceal the illicit origins of the funds.

Prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, representing the State, told the court that the theft was uncovered by Dr. Guramatunhu, who reported the matter to the police.

The case is being handled by the CID Asset Forfeiture Unit Northern Region under references DR 30/04/24, Harare Central CR 47/04/24, Harare Magistrates Court CRB R939/23, and Hrep 608/24.

Despite the investigation, no recoveries have been made from the stolen funds.

Chiyangwa, who is on remand for other similar cases involving cryptocurrency, was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court today for a bail hearing.

