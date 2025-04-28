Nigeria's Future Hinges On Embracing AI, Says ICT Expert, Aguene

During unveiling the country's first indigenous AI software in Enugu, Aguene said AI has come to stay, highlighting the global dominance of AI and its transformative potential.

He said indigenous technology would redefine and transform the educational system and boast impressive capabilities, including independent thinking, student assessment, and personalised learning solutions tailored to individual pace and learning style.

"Our nation cannot be left behind. Today, we are witnessing the first African Indigenous breakthrough in AI technology to redefine and transform our educational system in Enugu State, South East, and Nigeria.

"We have gathered here today to unveil the Build Up artificial intelligence (AI) startup, which has a primary vision of empowering everyone, everywhere, to make a difference.

"So, we are happy and excited to announce this breakthrough innovation that will redefine how students learn, practice, and succeed. And also, what we are witnessing today is a full demonstration of the power of AI in helping students.

"Over the past few days, we had students from different Schools learning with the AI, interacting freely. And what is even very special about the AI we are talking about today is its origin. It is built here in Nigeria and is the first of its kind.

"What is very important and interesting about this super AI is that it can think independently, assess students, understand their level of proficiency, understand their level of pace, and of course, their learning style and use that to create a personalised learning solution for them," Aguene said.

Arguing that the problem of the education sector hinged on applying one solution to all issues, he said the federal government needed to develop the technological industry and boost the economy.

"One of the most significant problems in the education sector is one solution for all. If you look at the past couple of months, serious attention has been paid to issues concerning AI.

The federal government has been going around different states about how it wants Nigeria to lead in this space. So, we are excited to announce the full power of AI today.

"This is a full expression. You will hear the AI interacting as though they are talking to a real human being. Every student, both in Nigeria and around the world, can have access to a personal tutor who is super intelligent, smart, thinks independently, reasons, and uses that knowledge to create personalised learning for different students", Aguene said.

While dismissing the claims in some quarters that AI would soon take over human teachers' jobs, he said, "Teachers are great and wonderful people. We have built to enhance what they are doing to enable them to achieve more.

"Artificial intelligence drives us to explore uncharted territories and break new ground. Together, we are not just building technology, we are shaping the future, stating that we harness the power of artificial Intelligence to create solutions that make a difference.

"Our minds are open, our ambitions are high, and our passion for progress is boundless. In this space, we believe in the relentless pursuit of knowledge, the beauty of collaboration and the power of perseverance."