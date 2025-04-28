Nigeria: Kano Judicial Commission Suspends 2 Court Registrars, Warns 2 Judges

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission has taken disciplinary action against four court officials, suspending two registrars and issuing formal warnings to two judges of the Upper Sharia Court over misconduct.

This was made known in a statement released by the Judiciary's spokesperson, Baba Ibrahim.

Ibrahim disclosed that the decisions were reached during the Commission's 80th meeting held on April 22, 2025, based on recommendations from the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee.

Among those sanctioned is Ibrahim Adamu, a Principal Registrar II at the High Court of Justice, who has been suspended without pay for six months.

His promotion has also been deferred after he was found guilty of verbally assaulting and attempting to physically attack his superior -- a violation of the Kano State Civil Service Rules (2004) and the Judicial Service Commission Regulations.

It was noted that this is not Adamu's first disciplinary issue, as he had previously appeared before an investigative panel for a similar offense involving violent conduct.

In another case, Maigida Lawan, a Principal Registrar with the Sharia Court of Appeal, was penalised for demanding and receiving improper gratification under false pretenses.

The Commission demoted him from Grade Level 13 to Grade Level 12 and suspended him without pay for six months, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Mansur Ibrahim, received a formal warning after it was confirmed that he had used abusive language towards a litigant.

His colleague, Alkali Nasiru Ahmad, was also cautioned, following concerns about judicial partiality in a case where he ordered the detention of a judgment debtor under questionable circumstances.

The Commission reiterated its firm stance against corruption and misconduct, warning that any court official found engaging in unethical practices would face compulsory retirement.

It stressed that judicial officers must consistently exhibit fairness, integrity, and respect towards all court users to uphold the public's trust in the judiciary.