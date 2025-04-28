Nigeria: Nalda Empowers Poultry Farmers in Osun

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has launched the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme for poultry farmers in Oba-Oke, Olorunda local government area of Osun State.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary received two poultry cages, twenty-three-week-old birds and four bags of high-quality feed.

After an additional three to four weeks of nurturing, designated off-takers will purchase the mature birds.

Speaking at the event, NALDA's executive secretary, Cornelius Adebayo, in a statement, emphasised that the initiative, inspired by President Bola Tinubu's vision, is designed to develop Nigeria's middle economic class strategically.

The programme's core is an innovative revolving poultry production model that aims to foster sustainable income generation among participants.

According to the executive secretary, profits from the sales will be equitably shared among NALDA, the beneficiaries and the local community to create a self-sustaining cycle of reinvestment and expansion that promises to bring more individuals into the fold.

He reaffirmed NALDA's commitment to comprehensive agricultural land development, covering everything from bush clearing and land preparation to storage, management, marketing, and partnership facilitation with public, private, and international stakeholders.

He said, "Let me emphasise that NALDA serves as the central authority coordinating stakeholders to deliver tangible agricultural outputs, whether grass and forage, crops, raw materials, fishery products, poultry or livestock.

Our network of NALDA farm estates, partnership farms, infrastructure, and machinery spans the nation, driving us toward competitive food security and revitalising our agricultural export potential."

"This revolving poultry initiative represents a social enterprise that, when nurtured properly, will generate continuous returns.

I urge everyone to honour the terms and conditions of participation, and I promise this programme will steadily expand throughout Osun State and beyond."

He added, "President Tinubu has committed to addressing our pressing challenges, and his daily actions demonstrate that commitment is bearing fruit."