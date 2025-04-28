Nigeria: Ebonyi Community Endorses Tinubu, Nwifuru, Ogah for 2027

Elders, Stakeholders, and other thought leaders in the Enyibichiri Alike community, Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State, have endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, and Hon Chinedu Ogah for re-election in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

The community announced the endorsement during a one-day working visit of Hon Ogah to the community,

During the visit, Hon Ogah also commissioned the newly reconstructed Ofee Bridge, which was reconstructed by the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mr. Donatus Ilang.

Hon Ogah who is also the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in the National Assembly said that President Bola Tinubu has great and good intentions for the people of South East zone and urged the people to support his administration.

He noted that President Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Agenda is fixing all the abandoned infrastructure in the South East zone adding that the all sectors of the economy in the country is receiving serious attention.

The federal lawmaker said that President Tinubu has created an environment that enables the National Assembly members to give back to their constituents and promised to facilitate the installation of a telecommunication mast in the community to improve mobile network connectivity.

Hon Ogah also donated solar-powered streetlights to improve community lighting and security. He also promised to commence the construction of four blocks of open shops at the local market square to boost commercial activity in the area.

Mr. Illang, speaking on behalf of other community stakeholders, applauded the developmental strides of the President Tinubu-led federal government and Governor Nwifuru's laudable achievements, adding that the duo deserves to be re-elected.