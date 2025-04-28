Nigeria: 'Creation of Cotton Board Will Pave Way for Nigeria's Industrial Growth, Create Jobs'

28 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The national coordinator of the Nigerian cotton cooperative society, Ms. Ololade Majekodunmi, has said the approval for the establishment of the cotton, textile and garment Development Board, alongside a comprehensive N90 billion agribusiness and livestock plan by the National Economic Council (NEC), will pave the way for Nigeria's industrial and agricultural renaissance.

Vice President Kashim Shettima took the twin decisions of setting up a board and developing a N90 billion agribusiness plan last Thursday during a meeting.

Majekodunmi, also managing director of House of Dorcas Integrated Services (HDI), said on behalf of the Cotton Cooperative Society that the initiatives are bold and strategic moves that will transform the industry.

"This dual approval signals a strong government commitment to revitalise Nigeria's critical industrial sectors and drive economic diversification under the federal government's Renewed Hope Agenda

"The CTG Development Board will serve as the central coordinating body for Nigeria's cotton-to-garment value chain, fostering investments, policy harmonisation and stakeholder collaboration to restore the sector's historical role in employment and export growth.

"Similarly, the N90 billion Agric business and livestock plan aims to modernise Nigeria's livestock industry through initiatives including cattle ranching, feed and fodder development, breed improvement, and water resource management.

"The plan also facilitates the transfer of N100 billion in approved funds to the newly established Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to accelerate these efforts. The NEC's approval represents a transformative moment for Nigeria's agro-industrial landscape.

"On behalf of the Nigeria Cotton Society, Chief Aneibi Achimugu, and the entire CTG Stakeholders community, we commend the Federal Government for this visionary investment."

