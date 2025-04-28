Liberia: Opposition Bloc Gives President Boakai Ultimatum

27 April 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Jamesetta D Williams — A brewing political storm deepened this weekend as four of Liberia's major opposition parties the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Alternative National Congress (ANC), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), and the Council for Movement Change (CMC) united to deliver a stern ultimatum to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, "Respect the Supreme Court's ruling on legislative legitimacy by Tuesday or face mass citizen protests."

In a fiery press conference held in Oldest Congo Town, opposition leaders did not mince words, accusing the Boakai-led government of trampling on the Constitution and betraying the promises of the so-called Rescue Agenda.

Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, once a formidable political figure in her own right, lambasted the administration, dismissing Boakai's Rescue Agenda as nothing more than "empty promises."The Liberian people deserve leadership rooted in the rule of law, not slogans that mask dictatorship," Taylor said.

CDC Acting Chairman Janga Kowo echoed the warning, emphasizing that ultimate power lies in the hands of the people not the army, not the police. "If President Boakairefuses to honor the Court's ruling, we will mobilize across every district, every village, and every street," Kowo vowed.

Adding fuel to the fire, Mulbah Morlu, now leading the Solidarity and Trust for a New Day movement, drew a hard line.

"Boakai has two choices: govern within the law or step down. There is no middle ground," Morlu declared, drawing applause from dozens of opposition supporters.

Surprisingly, the call for lawful governance found allies beyond the political elite. Leaders of the Supreme Motorcyclists Union, a powerful grassroots group, pledged their support to the opposition, arguing that if ordinary citizens are expected to obey the courts, then the President must be held to the same standard.

ANC Acting Chairman Lafayette Gould issued perhaps the gravest warning of the evening. "We are documenting every illegal act," Gould said. "Ruling without respect for the Constitution is not leadership it's dictatorship."

As Tuesday's deadline approaches, tensions in Monrovia and beyond are thick. Liberia, a nation that has seen its share of political upheavals, now waits anxiously to see whether its leaders will choose the path of law or face a new wave of unrest.

