Nigeria: Headies 2025 - Odumodublvck, Chike, Mohbad Win Big (Full Winners List)

Lagos was the epicentre of African music on Sunday as the 17th edition of The Headies Awards was held at the Landmark Events Centre.
Known as Nigeria's most prestigious music awards, this year's ceremony showcased the immense talent and diversity within the country's ever-evolving music scene.
The event was hosted by Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime.
The Headies stage came alive with a series of unforgettable performances. From Fireboy DML's soulful acoustic set to a surprise joint performance by Olamide and newcomer Shallipopi, every act gave their best shot. Memorable moments included a medley tribute to Afrobeats pioneers, performed by veterans like 2Baba and Sound Sultan's son, who made a touching appearance.
Big winners of the night
Chike emerged as one of the biggest winners, bagging two awards for his emotional anthem "Egwu": the Viewers' Choice Award and the Best Music Video.
The late Mohbad, whose untimely death in 2023 shook the industry and his fans to the core, received a posthumous award for Best Street-Hop Artiste for his single "Ask About Me." The tribute segment in his honour featuring a powerful montage and a short performance by street-hop acts left few dry eyes in the venue.
Rema continued his global domination by clinching Album of the Year for "Heis", a project praised for its genre-blending innovation and lyrical maturity. The singer also delivered one of the night's most electrifying performances, seamlessly fusing Afrobeats, R&B, and trap elements onstage.
Other notable wins
Asake took home Best Male Artiste, capping off another stellar year for the "Mr Money" singer.
Ayra Starr won Best Female Artiste, cementing her status as one of Africa's fastest-rising stars.
Odumodublvck grabbed Rookie of the Year, thrilling fans who have watched his meteoric rise.
Tems received the Best Collaboration award for her work on the international hit "Fountains" with Drake.
Beyond the awards and performances, the night also reflected the evolution of Nigerian music on the global stage. International guests from across Africa and the diaspora attended, and special mention was given to Nigerian artistes' contributions to Afrobeats' growing global footprint.
The organisers introduced a new category, "Global Impact Award," recognising Nigerian artistes making waves internationally.
Burna Boy, who was on tour, sent in a virtual acceptance speech for the inaugural honour. Ten categories, including Best Collaboration and Best Inspirational Single, were excluded from the awards. Others are Lyricist on the Roll, Best R&B Single, Best Southern African Artiste, Best North African Artiste, Best West African Artiste, International Artiste of the Year, Best Performer (Live), and Best Rap Album.
Check out the full list of Winners at Headies 2025
Best Recording of the Year
Tems - Burning -- Winner
Producer of the Year
London - Ozeba -- Winner
Headies Next Rated
Odumodublvck -- Winner
Afrobeats Album of the Year
Heis - Rema -- Winner
Songwriter of the Year
Qing Madi - Vision -Winner
Rookie of the Year
Zerrydl-- Winner
Best Rap Single
Shallipopi feat. Odumodublvck - Cast -- winner
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Liya - I'm Done --Winner
Music Video of the Year
Director Pink - Egwu -- Winner
Best Street-Hop Artiste
Mohbad - Ask About Me -- Winner
Afrobeats Single of the Year
Flavour - Big Baller -- Winner
Viewers' Choice Award
Chike & Mohbad - Egwu -- Winner
Digital Artiste of the Year
Davido -- Winner
Song of the Year
Lonely at the Top - Asake -- Winner
Best Vocal Performance Male
Lojay -- Billions -- Winner
Best Movie Soundtrack
A Tribe Called Judah -- Winner
Special Recognition Awards
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor
Alex Okosi
Amaju Pinnick
KCee
Humanitarian awards
Temitola Adekunle Johnson
Mitchell Mukoro
Best East African Artiste
Juma Jux (Tanzania) -Winner
Best Central African Artiste
Innoss'B (DRC) -- Winner