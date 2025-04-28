Somalia: President Mohamud Meets Russian Deputy Foreign Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

28 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held an official meeting with Mr. Mikhail L. Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and Africa.

The meeting focused on enhancing diplomatic relations and cooperation between Somalia and Russia.

During the discussions, both parties explored opportunities for strengthening political, economic, and security collaboration.

They emphasized the importance of mutual respect and dialogue in advancing shared interests and regional stability.

In a significant development, Mr. Bogdanov conveyed a formal invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin, inviting President Mohamud to participate in the upcoming Russia-Arab League Summit.

The summit aims to foster greater cooperation between Russia and Arab nations on key regional and international issues.

President Mohamud welcomed the invitation and expressed Somalia's commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue with international partners to promote peace, development, and multilateral cooperation.

This meeting marks a renewed phase in Somali-Russian relations, underlining both nations' interest in expanding their diplomatic and strategic partnerships.

