Somalia: Speaker of Somali Parliament Meets Chinese Ambassador to Discuss Stronger Bilateral Ties

28 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe), held an official meeting today with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Somalia, Wang Yu.

The meeting focused on enhancing the longstanding relationship between Somalia and China, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening diplomatic and parliamentary cooperation.

Speaker Madobe and Ambassador Wang emphasized the importance of building closer ties between the two nations through mutual respect and shared development goals.

During the discussion, the two officials highlighted the need to boost institutional capacity within Somalia's legislative structures.

They agreed on the value of technical support, experience-sharing, and training programs aimed at empowering Somali parliamentarians and parliamentary staff.

Ambassador Wang Yu expressed China's readiness to support Somalia's development efforts and legislative initiatives.

In return, Speaker Madobe conveyed appreciation for China's continued support in key sectors such as infrastructure, education, and governance.

The meeting marks a positive step toward deeper collaboration, showcasing the commitment of both countries to work together for mutual benefit and regional stability.

