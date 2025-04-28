Somalia: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle in Somalia

28 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, announced a minor reshuffle in his cabinet today, affecting three key ministerial positions.

Speaking to the media, government spokesperson Farhan Mohamed Jimale detailed the changes, which involved appointments in the Office of the Second Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

As part of the reshuffle, the Minister of Defence, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, has been appointed as the Second Deputy Prime Minister, replacing Abdusalan Abdi Ali Dhay. In turn, Abdusalan has now been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who was serving as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, has been moved to the Ministry of Defence, replacing Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi.

This marks the second time in a short span that Fiqi has been reassigned to a key government position.

The reshuffle, though limited in scope, has attracted public attention amid recent speculation about broader changes within the federal cabinet and the national security leadership. However, no alterations have been made so far to the command structure of Somalia's armed forces.

This marks the second cabinet reshuffle in recent weeks. On March 17, Prime Minister Barre carried out a similar adjustment, replacing several ministers, including those responsible for youth and transportation.

These changes reflect ongoing efforts by the Prime Minister to strengthen his administration and enhance the performance of critical government portfolios in the face of pressing national priorities.

