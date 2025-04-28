Somalia: Puntland Media Association Hosts Training for Youth On Social Media, Ethics, and Video Production

28 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Puntland Media Association (MAP) recently organized a training session in Garoowe aimed at equipping 24 young individuals with skills in social media strategies, ethical standards, and video production techniques.

During the opening of the training, MAP's Deputy Chair, Mohamed Deeq Abdalla, addressed the participants, urging them to make the most of the knowledge being shared.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to ethical guidelines and rules when using social media platforms, stressing that it is essential for young people who are engaged in sharing content online.

The training is part of MAP's ongoing efforts to empower youth and ensure responsible media practices in Puntland.

Participants, coming from various community organizations, were encouraged to learn how to effectively use social media while maintaining professionalism and integrity in their online presence.

