Somalia: Minister of Public Works Meets UNDP Somalia Head to Discuss Infrastructure Development and Climate Resilience

28 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction, and Housing of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Elmi Mahmoud Nur, held a high-level meeting at his office with the Head of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Somalia, Mr. Lionel Lourense.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to improve Somalia's infrastructure, urban development, and climate resilience.

The session began with a warm welcome from Mr. Abdikarim Hassan Dahir, Director of Construction Quality Assurance at the Ministry of Public Works.

He received Mr. Lourense and his accompanying delegation and expressed the Ministry's commitment to advancing key development priorities.

During the meeting, both parties engaged in a comprehensive discussion on accelerating infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and urban planning across the country.

They also exchanged views on enhancing Somalia's capacity to withstand the effects of climate change through strategic planning and cooperation.

Mr. Lionel Lourense emphasized the importance of close collaboration between UNDP and the Ministry, highlighting that effective partnership is vital for achieving lasting progress in infrastructure and economic development.

He reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to supporting Somalia in building sustainable and resilient cities.

In his closing remarks, Minister Dr. Elmi Mahmoud Nur expressed his appreciation for the productive dialogue and ideas shared during the meeting.

He affirmed the Ministry's strong dedication to implementing the proposed development plans and working closely with UNDP to drive national progress.

The meeting marks another step forward in the ongoing cooperation between Somalia's Ministry of Public Works and international development partners aiming to build a more resilient and prosperous Somalia.

