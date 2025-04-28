Kenya: Jalango Clarifies Misquoted Kisii Witches' Remarks After Backlash

28 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — "I did not insult the Kisii people as witches," Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, alias Jalango, clarified on Monday after some Kenyans misquoted him following his remarks in Kitutu Chache North on Sunday.

In the widely shared video, the first-term MP mentioned witnessing a "witches' meeting" at night in Marani.

Jalango was part of the delegation accompanying Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in the region over the weekend.

He had stayed at Marani Simba Lodge on Saturday, where he mentioned seeing the council's witches' meeting.

However, the comedian-turned-politician explained that Kenyans have misquoted him.

In the video, Jalango, after mentioning the witches' meeting, went on to praise Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi for his electricity connection program, which he claimed had made it harder for witches in the community to operate.

"My heart is heavy seeing my words misquoted. I hold deep love and respect for the Kisii community -- they are my family, my friends, my people. I would never insult them. Please watch the full clip. Let's stand for truth, not division," Jaloango said in a tweet on X.

A section of Kenyans online, particularly from the larger Kisii region, took issue with Jalango's remarks and demanded an apology from him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.