Namibian Hockey Breaks New Ground

Namibian hockey reached new heights after both the men and women's u21 teams qualified for the Junior Hockey World Cup for the first time.

Following the ground-breaking performances of the senior men and women's teams at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia in February when they both reached the quarterfinals for the first time, Namibia's junior teams have now also reached a new milestone by qualifying for an outdoor world cup for the first time.

On Friday, South Africa dominated the finals of the Junior Africa Cup, with their men and women beating Namibia 5-0 in both finals, but as the losing finalists, Namibia can now pack their bags for the Junior World Cup towards the end of the year.

Namibia's men will compete in Chennai, India in November, while Namibia's women will compete in Santiago, Chile in December.

In Friday's women's final, Namibia managed to hold SA at bay till midway through the second quarter when SA captain Caylin Maree opened the scoring with a field goal.

Two goals in quick succession in the third quarter by their pacey striker Ntsopa Mokoena and Maree, put SA in command, and when Jodie Blows added a fourth they were cruising to the title.

Mokoena added her second in the final minutes of the match to complete a comprehensive victory.

After the match Namibia coach Sedric Makati said he was disappointed with the result.

"It was a tough game - we knew that it would be an uphill battle, but I dont think that the scoreline was a true reflection of the game. We came out to try and fight for the gold medal, so I'm disappointed, but my girls are still very young. But in two years' time when we have qualifiers again we are going for the gold medal again," he said.

"The girls and I are ecstatic that we have qualified, but there's a hard job ahead and we will have to prepare well. We will only lose one player, Tisha Semedo, who wont be eligible for the World Cup, and I'm sure that these girls are going to make us proud," he added.

Zimbabwe also booked their world cup ticket to Chile after beating Uganda 6-1 in the bronze medal match.

Amber Tozana scored a brace and Elijah Tinodiwanashe, Nyasha Nyaguze, Mufarowashe Matambo and Ruvarashe Mushavi one goal each, while Janet Nakato scored Uganda's solitary goal.

Caylin Maree of SA was the top goal scorer with 10 goals, followed by Elijah Tinodiwanashe of Zimbabwe with six goals; Teshawn De la Rey, Germarie Spershott and Ntsopa Mokoena of SA; and Mia Karsten and Marika Neethling of Namibia with five goals each.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the men's final on Friday, SA took an early lead through Rueben Sendzul after a quick counterattack, while a short corner goal by Jaydon Brooker made it 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Another Brooker short corner goal made it 3-0 by half time, while a short corner goal by Ross Montgomery made it 4-0 by the third quarter.

Namibia came back strongly in the final quarter but SA had the final say when Viwe Mbatwa added a field goal in final stages to complete a resounding win.

Egypt also booked a spot at the Junior World Cup after beating Kenya on penalties.

Ahmed Elhadi gave Egypt the lead midway through the second quarter, but Charles Ashihundu equalised for Kenya at the end of the third quarter.

Mohab Hegab restored Egypt's lead in the final quarter but Ashihindu immediately equalised to send the match into penalties, where Egypt held their nerve to win 4-2.

Jaydon Brooker of South Africa was a runaway winner of the top goal scorer award with 16 goals, followed by compatriot Litha Kraai on six, and Namibia's JP Britz and Owen Hatton as well as SA's Carlon Mentoor on five goals.