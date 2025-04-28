Namibia: Mental Health Foundation Initiated At Walvis Bay

Erongo governor Neville Andre says addressing social ills relating to mental health is a crucial step towards closer collaboration and stronger partnerships in building safer communities.

Andre called on society, including the government, businesses, community leaders and private citizens, to collaborate in the fight against ills like emotional abuse, physical violence and postpartum depression that are fought in silence daily by individuals.

He was speaking at the launch of the Shahula Foundation at Walvis Bay on Saturday. The foundation aims to create long-term impact by implementing prevention strategies, building support networks, and raising awareness about the many layers of abuse and mental health.

The non-profit organisation featured various individuals who narrated their life experiences and how they navigated through life traumas while motivating community members. The theme was 'His and Her Story Matters'.

"Tonight is a statement that we refuse to be silent in the face of pain, suffering and injustice. It is a commitment to building a region where every man, woman and child feels safe, supported, and valued. In the Erongo region, as in the rest of Namibia, the scourge of domestic violence remains a hard reality. Reports from the police show that cases of gender-based violence are consistently among the most common crimes in our region. Behind every number is a story: a broken home, a shattered dream, a lost soul trying to find their way back," Andre said.

The foundation has a mission to restore hope, rebuild confidence, and walk beside every individual on their journey towards healing, self-empowerment and a vision of securing a world where nobody suffers in silence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Foundation founder Justine Amadhila highlighted the importance of showing people they matter in a society where many are battling under the weight of mental dysfunction.

"This foundation exists for men and women, for the boy child and the girl child, and for every individual, regardless of age, who has experienced domestic violence, emotional abuse, postpartum depression, or the overwhelming weight of mental health challenges.

"We are here for those who feel they have lost themselves, and for those who are still trying to find their way back home to themselves. The Shahula Foundation was created to become a safe space where healing is not a privilege, but a right, where no one is left behind, and every story is respected and held with compassion," she said.

The foundation plans to have programmes and services that include safe housing for individuals and families that are escaping abuse, a mother-baby bond programme for postpartum healing, legal advocacy and guidance to help survivors navigate justice, mental health support and counseling, skills development and financial empowerment.