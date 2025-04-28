Namibia Clinch Barthés Trophy

Namibia reclaimed the Rugby Africa Under-20 Championship after a dominant 81-7 victory over Tunisia in Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

The victory moved Namibia level with Kenya's record of three titles after winning all three of their matches against Zimbabwe, Kenya, and now Tunisia.

The Namibians dominated the bottom-placed Tunisians in every facet of the match, securing the tournament before the day's final round-robin match between hosts Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Tunisia's young side struggled to contain a relentless Namibian attack, with three early tries setting the tone for a 13-try rout.

Two standout performances came from left-winger Jurgen-David Meyer and outside-centre Petrus Tromp, who each scored hat-tricks, while lock JP Campbell added a brace to cap off a commanding display at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

Lock Mohamed Yassine Dimassi scored Tunisia's consolation try.

The triumph marks Namibia's return to the top of Africa's premier youth rugby competition after a seven-year drought, having previously won the inaugural Barthés Trophy titles in 2017 and 2018, while Kenya were champions in 2019, 2021, and 2024.

Kenya finished third after just pipping Zimbabwe 21-20 in the bronze medal match. - Rugby Afrique