Namibia Clinch Barthés Trophy

28 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia reclaimed the Rugby Africa Under-20 Championship after a dominant 81-7 victory over Tunisia in Harare, Zimbabwe yesterday.

The victory moved Namibia level with Kenya's record of three titles after winning all three of their matches against Zimbabwe, Kenya, and now Tunisia.

The Namibians dominated the bottom-placed Tunisians in every facet of the match, securing the tournament before the day's final round-robin match between hosts Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Tunisia's young side struggled to contain a relentless Namibian attack, with three early tries setting the tone for a 13-try rout.

Two standout performances came from left-winger Jurgen-David Meyer and outside-centre Petrus Tromp, who each scored hat-tricks, while lock JP Campbell added a brace to cap off a commanding display at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

Lock Mohamed Yassine Dimassi scored Tunisia's consolation try.

The triumph marks Namibia's return to the top of Africa's premier youth rugby competition after a seven-year drought, having previously won the inaugural Barthés Trophy titles in 2017 and 2018, while Kenya were champions in 2019, 2021, and 2024.

Kenya finished third after just pipping Zimbabwe 21-20 in the bronze medal match. - Rugby Afrique

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.