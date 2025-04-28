Namibia: Govt Allocates N$561 Million to Agri-Infrastructure

Namibia will allocate N$561 million towards agri-infrastructure initiatives in the 2025/2026 financial year as part of government efforts to reduce reliance on food imports and enhance national food security.

This was announced by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during her first state of the nation address on Thursday.

"By placing emphasis on food security, climate-resilient and competitive agriculture, the eighth administration aims to reduce agriculture imports by 80%. During the 2025/26 financial year, the government will inject a capital amount of N$561 million into agri-infrastructure," the president said.

She further revealed that the country's green schemes would be brought into full operation, while agro-processing activities are set to be intensified.

Namibia currently has 11 green schemes under government management, many of which have been plagued by drought and administrative inefficiencies.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated that agriculture has been identified as the top priority in the government's implementation plan and is among the eight critical economic enablers her administration aims to deliver on.

In addition to infrastructure development, the president announced plans to roll out a cattle breed improvement and herd restocking scheme, specifically targeting emerging, resettled and communal farmers.

"The breed improvement is targeting emerging, resettled and communal farmers. Since last year, we have started several subsidisation programmes for our farmers. I'm not saying it's enough, but we have started," she said.

"Another thing that we have looked at also is that agricultural inputs in our country are very expensive, and that is not talking to our agenda of food security," she added.

Cattle breed improvement programmes aim to enhance livestock productivity and quality through methods such as crossbreeding and artificial insemination, thereby improving the overall performance of local herds.

The announcement comes at a time when Namibia's beef industry is facing serious challenges.

According to the Livestock and Livestock Products Board, cattle sales dropped by 49.1% in January this year compared to January 2024.

Last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform allocated N$62 million to subsidise farmers in drought-affected regions across the country.

Agriculture remains a key sector in Namibia, accounting for approximately 23% of total direct employment.